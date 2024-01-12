FRIDAY ROUNDUP: No. 7 Maine rallies from two goals down to beat UConn; No. 1 BC dominates No. 9 PC; Omaha takes down No. 4 NoDak in OT; No. 5 Quinnipiac explodes past Princeton

On a night where many of the nation’s top teams were victorious, the blowout was the preferred method of winning for many including No. 1 Boston College.

The Eagles, who hadn’t played a regulation game in 35 days, picked up where they left off. BC ended the first half of the season with a 5-4 win over Providence, a game in question until the final buzzer. But Friday, there was no question for the Eagles.

BC scored the game’s first six goals en route to a 7-1 victory over the Friars. Will Smith scored two goals while 10 other Eagles players tallied two-point nights in the victory.

Friday was the first game back for Boston College’s seven players who earned gold medals for Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden. Those who returned showed no signs of rust, particularly goaltender Jacob Fowler who stopped 31 on the 32 shots he faced.

The two teams will face-off again on Saturday night in Providence.

No. 7 Maine 5, Connecticut 3

The Maine Black Bears earned the comeback of the night, trailing most of the game on the road at UConn, only to score the game’s final four goals in the third period to overcome a two-goal deficit to win, 5-3.

UConn jumped to a 2-0 lead early on goals by Chase Bradley and Tristan Fraser in the first 4:10. And the game remained that way into the third.

The Black Bears looked to jump back into the game on a Harrison Scott power play goal at 2:59 of the third, but UConn had an answer on Hudson Schandor’s tally at 6:29.

That’s when the Maine offense came to life. Brandon Holt scored shorthanded before the Nadeau brothers, Bradly then Josh, tallied at 12:03 and 16:15, respectively. Holt added an empty-net goal late for the final score.

Victor Ostman earned the win to improve to 12-3-1 on the season.

Omaha 5, No. 4 North Dakota 4 (F/OT)

Jack Randl scored 34 seconds into overtime as visiting Omaha rallied from 4-3 down in the third to knock off No. 4 North Dakota, 5-4.

It is the fourth straight overtime loss for North Dakota, which dropped a trio of game in the extra session prior to the December break.

Omaha never led in the game, trailing by scores of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3. But Ty Mueller scored on the power play with 7:04 remaining in regulation to force the extra session. Mueller added two assists for three points to lead both teams in scoring. Simon Latkotzy stopped 35 shots to earn the victory for the Mavericks.

No. 5 Quinnipiac 7, Princeton 2

In a battle of the top two teams in the ECAC standings entering the night, Quinnipiac dominated from the jump, scoring six times in the first nine minutes to cruise to a 9-2 victory over Princeton.

Collin Graf and Jacob Quillen each paced the Bobcats offense with a goal and two assists each. Nine different players notched goals for Quinnipiac.

Aaaaand here's the fourth! Vic finishes off the rebound to make it 4-0!#BobcatNation x #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/quYoD8Oi0Y — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) January 13, 2024

The Bobcats remain unbeaten in ECAC play at 8-0-1 and now hold a 10-point lead in the standings over Yale, while Brown and Princeton both remain 11 points back.

Quinnipiac has just a single loss – a 3-2 defeat at Boston University on Nov. 22 – since October 28.

Minnesota Duluth 3, No. 17 Colorado College 2 (F/OT)

Ben Steeves goal at 1:06 overtime helped the host Bulldogs rebound from letting slip a two-goal, third period lead in a 3-2 victory.

Minnesota Duluth never trailed, as Jack Smith opened the scoring at 4:42 of the second and Owen Gallivan extended the lead at 2:23 of the third.

But the Tigers fought back and tied the game as Stanley Cooley tallied twice, the game-tying goal coming with 1:45 remaining.

Colorado College, Minnesota Duluth and Omaha are all now tied for fifth place in the NCHC with 11 points, behind fourth-place Denver (16 points after a 5-1 victory over St. Cloud State on Friday.