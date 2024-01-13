Watch list of 32 goalies announced for 2024 Mike Richter Award, given annually to college hockey’s top men’s goaltender

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced a watch list of 32 goalies who will compete for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014.

The 32 goalies come from the United States (19), Canada (7), and Sweden (5) and Slovakia (1).

Of the U.S. goalies, Minnesota leads the way with four, followed by three each from Michigan and Pennsylvania. There are three freshmen, five sophomores, five juniors, 15 seniors and four graduate students among those recognized.

NOTE: Goalies qualified by meeting minimum GAA and save percentage standards. Other names may be added for consideration before the first formal vote.

A committee of voters — made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, scouts and media — will pare this list down to approximately 15 names within the next three weeks and then ultimately choose the winner who will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four. A similar award to recognize the top female goalie in the NCAA is also presented by the HCA.

2023-24 Richter Award Watch List

Atlantic Hockey

Jarrett Fiske, Niagara (GR – Erie, PA)

Thomas Gale, Holy Cross (JR – Kirkland, PQ)

Nicholas Grabko, Bentley (SR – Channahon, IL)

Jason Grande, Holy Cross (SR – West Chester, PA)

Owen Say, Mercyhurst (SO – London, ON)

Tommy Scarfone, RIT (JR – Montreal, PQ)

Chad Veltri, RMU (GR – Fox Chapel, PA)

Nils Wallstrom, AIC (FR – Skelleftea, Sweden)

Big Ten

Trey Augustine, Michigan State (FR – South Lyon, MI)

Ryan Bischel, Notre Dame (SR — Medina, MN)

Justen Close, Minnesota (SR – Kindewrsley, SK)

Kyle McClellan, Wisconsin (SR – Manchester, MO)

CCHA

Logan Stein, Ferris State (SR – Suwanee, GA)

Jake Sibell, St. Thomas (JR – Isanti, MN)

ECAC Hockey

Cooper Black, Dartmouth (SO – Alpena, MI)

Vinny Duplessis, Quinnipiac (SR – Quebec City, PQ)

Ben Klaws, St. Lawrence (SR – Cranberry, NJ)

Austin Roden, Clarkson (SR – Victoria, BC)

Ian Shane, Cornell (SO — Manhattan Beach, CA)

Hockey East

Zach Borgiel, Merrimack (SR — Fort Gratiot, MI)

Gabe Carriere, Vermont (SR – Ottawa, ON)

Jacob Fowler, Boston College (FR – Melbourne, FL)

Ethan Haider, UConn (SR – St. Louis Park, MN)

Jakob Hellsten, UNH (JR – Ljusdal, Sweden)

Victor Ostman, Maine (SR – Danderyd, Sweden)

Philip Svedeback, Providence (SO – Vaxjo, Sweden)

Henry Welsch, UMass Lowell (SR – Lakeville, MN)

NCHC

Dominic Basse, St. Cloud State (SR — Alexandria, VA)

Simon Latkoczy, Omaha (SO – Trencin, Slovakia)

Ludvig Persson, North Dakota (SR – Hindas, Sweden)

Cameron Rowe, WMU (SR – Wilmette, IL)

Independents

T.J. Semptimphelter, Arizona State (JR – Marleton, NJ)

Past Richter Award recipients: 2014 – Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell; 2015 – Zane McIntyre, North Dakota; 2016 – Thatcher Demko, Boston College; 2017 – Tanner Jaillet, Denver; 2018 – Cale Morris, Notre Dame; 2019 – Cayden Primeau, Northeastern; 2020 – Jeremy Swayman, Maine; 2021 – Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota; 2022 – Devon Levi, Northeastern; 2023 – Devon Levi, Northeastern.