Total of 28 college hockey netminders make watch list for 2024 National Women’s Goalie of the Year award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced a watch list of 28 goaltenders who could vie for the title of 2024 National Women’s Goalie of the Year.

The award was created in 2021 to recognize the top female goalie in NCAA Division I hockey.

Northeastern University’s Aerin Frankel, who graduated in 2022, was the recipient in the first two years the award was presented, followed by fellow Huskies goalie Gwyneth Philips last year.

The goalies to watch come from all five NCAA Division I conferences with 12 from the United States, 12 from Canada and four from Europe (one each from Finland, Norway, Slovenia and Sweden).

The conference offices have come up with this initial watch list of outstanding goalies. A committee of voters — made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, and media — will pare this list down within the next two weeks and then ultimately choose the winner who will be announced in March during the NCAA Frozen Four.

NOTE: The process allows for goalies not on this first list to be considered before the first vote.

2023-24 Women’s Goalie of the Year Award Watch List

CHA

Sophia Bellina, RIT (SO – Cleveland, OH)

Maggie Hatch, Robert Morris (SO – Cleveland Heights, OH)

Ena Nystrom, Mercyhurst (GR – Stavenger, Norway)

ECAC Hockey

Logan Angers, Quinnipiac (GR – Winnipeg, MB)

Annelies Bergmann, Cornell (FR – Detroit, MI)

Kaley Doyle, Brown (SR – Livonia, MI)

Pia Dukaric, Yale (JR — Ljubljana, Slovenia)

Hannah Murphy, Colgate (JR — Bradford, ON)

Michelle Pasiechnyk, Clarkson (SR — Ottawa, ON)

Kayle Osborne, Colgate (SR – Westport, ON)

Hockey East

Madison Beck, Holy Cross (SR – Lunenburg, NS)

Tia Chan, UConn (SR – Hamilton, ON)

Jesse McPherson, Vermont (SR – Chatham, ON)

Gwyneth Philips, Northeastern (GR – Athens, OH)

Megan Warrener, UConn (SR – Stoney Creek, ON)

NEWHA

Jill Hertl, Franklin Pierce (SO – Highland Park, IL)

Tindra Holm, Long Island U. (JR — Skelleftea, Sweden)

Jillian Petruno, Sacred Heart (SO – Wixom, MI)

WCHA

Sanni Ahola, St. Cloud State (SR – Helsinki, Finland)

Jo Jo Chobak, St. Cloud State (SR – Chicago, IL)

Eve Gascon, Minnesota Duluth (FR – Mascouche, PQ)

Jane Gervais, Wisconsin (JR – Valcourt, PQ)

Raygan Kirk, Ohio State (GR – Ste. Anne, MB)

Hailey MacLeod, Minnesota Duluth (SO – Abbotsford, BC)

Ava McNaughton, Wisconsin (FR – Seven Fields, PA)

Lucy Morgan, Minnesota (GR – Mandan, ND)

Amanda Thiele, Ohio State (SR – Milford, MI)

Skylar Vetter, Minnesota (JR — Lakeville, MN)