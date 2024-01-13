SATURDAY ROUNDUP: No. 9 Providence downs top-ranked BC; Lindenwood ties No. 3 Wisconsin; No. 6 Denver, No. 14 St. Cloud State play to stalemate; UConn blanks No. 7 Maine; Miami upsets No. 10 Western Michigan

Providence captain Chase Yoder scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 4:30 left in regulation as No. 9 Providence erased three one-goal deficits to rally past top-ranked Boston College 4-3 on Saturday night at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.

With the win, the Friars defeated the No. 1 team in the country for the first time since Dec. 3, 2011 against then-No. 1 Merrimack.

The faceoff win leads right to a goal. Yoder cleans up with his second of the night to give us our first lead! Adams and Krys with the assists.

The Friars generated some opportunities in the early minutes of the game but couldn’t solve BC goalie Jacob Fowler.

Boston College struck first as Oskar Jellvik got behind the defense and beat Philip Svedebäck under the crossbar.

After another solid effort in the second period, the Friars finally got on the board as on the power play, Yoder re-directed a pass from Hudson Malinoski past Fowler. Just 20 seconds later, Will Smith beat Svedebäck on the backhand off a partial breakaway to regain the lead for the Eagles at 2-1.

Jamie Engelbert tied the game at 2-2 just 1:27 into the third period as he beat Fowler with a wrist shot from just inside the blue.

Gabe Perreault gave Boston College a 3-2 lead on the power play at 6:26 of the third period. Bennett Schimek once again tied the game from the Friars at 10:16, burying a centering pass from Graham Gamache.

Svedebäck stood tall in the final minutes, finishing with 22 saves. Fowler made 32 stops for the Eagles.

Providence has now earned wins against three top-five opponents this season (Boston College, Denver, Michigan).

Lindenwood 3, No. 3 Wisconsin 3 (Wisconsin wins shootout)

Coltan Wilkie’s goal at 14:55 of the third period pulled Lindenwood into a 3-3 tie with Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

In the ensuing shootout, the Badgers won on a Cruz Lucius goal.

Patrick Schmiedlin and Caige Sterzer had given the Lions a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Lucius opened the scoring for the Badgers with a power-play goal at 5:20 of the first period. Owen Lindmark scored twice in the third period for Wisconsin before Wilkie tied it late.

Trent Burnham finished with 51 saves for Lindenwood, while William Gramme made 21 for the Badgers.

No. 2 Boston University 3, No. 16 New Hampshire 0

Mathieu Caron stopped all 36 shots he faced for his first shutout as a Terrier, backstopping Boston University to a 3-0 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday night at Agganis Arena in Boston.

Caron earned his fifth career shutout and first since Jan. 14, 2023, while he was with Brown. Eighteen of his saves came in the first period as he helped hold UNH scoreless on three power-play attempts, including two full minutes of 5-on-3 time.

Tuchy forced the turnover and Mack finished the play for our second goal in 39 seconds!!

Sam Stevens scored the game-winning goal with 8:35 remaining in regulation, with Macklin Celebrini doubling the Terriers’ advantage just 39 seconds later. Celebrini added an empty-net goal with 1:57 to play for his third multi-goal game of the season.

Luke Tuch and Dylan Peterson each added two assists for BU.

Jakob Hellsten made 23 saves for the Wildcats.

No. 14 St. Cloud State 4, No. 6 Denver 4 (St. Cloud State wins shootout)

Verner Miettinen had a goal and an assist as St. Cloud State played to a 4-4 tie with Denver at Magness Arena in Denver Saturday night.

After a scoreless third period and overtime, the Huskies won the shootout.

Ethan AuCoin, Josh Luedtke, and Zach Okabe also scored for SCSU, with Dylan Anhorn and Kyler Kupka tacking on two assists each.

For the Pioneers, Carter King, Aidan Thompson, Jack Devine, and Miko Matikka scored. Shai Buium and Zeev Buium each registered a pair of helper.

In goal, Isak Posch stopped 33 for the Huskies and Matt Davis turned aside 30 for Denver.

UConn 2, No. 7 Maine 0

UConn shut out Maine by a final of 2-0 Saturday night at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., snapping the Black Bears’ nine-game unbeaten streak.

Tabor Heaslip and Joey Muldowney scored for the Huskies while Arsenii Sergeev made 27 saves for the victory between the pipes.

For Maine, Albin Boija finished with 17 saves in goal.

No. 4 North Dakota 3, Omaha 1

North Dakota struck for a pair of goals in the third period to secure a 3-1 win over Omaha on Saturday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Griffin Ness returned to the lineup and made an immediate impact, scoring the game’s first goal on his first shift of the game just under seven minutes into the second period to give UND a 1-0 lead.

The 1-0 advantage held for only 49 seconds into the third period before Tanner Ludtke finished off a 2-on-1 play to knot the game at 1-1 for the Mavericks, but the Fighting Hawks took control of play over the final 19 minutes of regulation.

You just knew he was going to get one this weekend.

Less than three minutes later, Dylan James buried a rebound off a Jackson Blake shot for his fifth career goal against Omaha and a 2-1 lead for the hosts.

Cameron Berg salted away the win against his former team with an empty netter in the final minute.

Hobie Hedquist shined between the pipes in the win, finishing with 22 saves.

Simon Latkoczy made 27 saves for the Mavericks.

Miami 4, No. 10 Western Michigan 3

Miami defeated Western Michigan 4-3 on Saturday night at Steve “Coach” Cady Arena in Oxford, Ohio, to give the RedHawks their first NCHC win of the season.

The RedHawks defeated WMU for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021 and beat a top-10 team for the first time since Dec. 10, 2022.

PJ Fletcher led the way with a goal and assist for the RedHawks. Albin Nilsson, Blake Mesenburg, and Dylan Moulton also scored as Logan Neaton took the win in goal making 29 saves in 50:34 after replacing Bruno Bruveris, who made five saves.

Matteo Costantini, Samuel Sjolund, and Dylan Wendt tallied for the Broncos, Luke Grainger had two assists, and Cameron Rowe posted 31 saves in net.

Merrimack 4, No. 13 UMass 1

Mark Hillier compiled a goal and an assist as Merrimack knocked off UMass 4-1 Saturday night at Lawler Rink in North Andover, Mass.

Alex Jefferies, Matt Copponi, and Ty Daneault also netted goals for the Warriors, while Hugo Ollas mae 24 saves in goal.

FINAL

Conference W ✅

Top 15 W ✅ pic.twitter.com/NDcOLfH62B — Merrimack Men’s Hockey (@MerrimackMIH) January 14, 2024

For the Minutemen, Owen Murray scored the lone goal and goalie Michael Hrabal finished with 24 stops.

No. 18 Cornell 4, No. 11 Arizona State 1

A two-goal first period, followed by single markers in the second and third periods, lifted Cornell to a 4-1 victory over Arizona State Saturday night to sweep a two-game series at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Gabriel Seger registered the lone multi-point night for either side for the second straight night, assisting on a pair of Big Red goals. Finding the back of the net for Cornell were Ben Robertson, Ryan Walsh, Nick DeSantis, and Hank Kempf.

The insurance marker! Ryan Walsh taps in a loose puck into an empty Arizona State net to give Cornell a 4-1 lead late in the third period at Mullett Arena.

Ian Shane made 19 saves in goal for Cornell.

Matthew Kopperud tallied the lone tally on the power play for Arizona State, who was swept on home ice for the first time on the season and for the first time since Feb. 24-25, 2023, against Alaska.

TJ Semptimphelter started the contest in goal for the Sun Devils before being pulled after allowing three goals on 13 shots in just over 21 minutes. Gibson Homer saved all 22 shots he faced in relief.