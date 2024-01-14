Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 12-13

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 8 fared in games over the weekend of Jan. 12-13.

No. 1 Boston College (14-4-1)

01/12/2024 – No. 9 Providence 1 at No. 1 Boston College 7

01/13/2024 – No. 1 Boston College 3 at No. 9 Providence 4

No. 2 Boston University (14-4-1)

01/09/2024 – Northeastern 3 at No. 2 Boston University 4 (OT)

01/13/2024 – No. 16 New Hampshire 0 at No. 2 Boston University 3

No. 3 Wisconsin (19-4-1)

01/12/2024 – Lindenwood 0 at No. 3 Wisconsin 5

01/13/2024 – Lindenwood 3 at No. 3 Wisconsin 3 (OT)

No. 4 North Dakota (15-6-1)

01/12/2024 – RV Omaha 5 at No. 4 North Dakota 4 (OT)

01/13/2024 – RV Omaha 1 at No. 4 North Dakota 3

No. 5 Quinnipiac (15-4-2)

01/12/2024 – Princeton 2 at No. 5 Quinnipiac 9

01/13/2024 – No. 5 Quinnipiac 3 at Princeton 1

No. 6 Denver (15-5-2)

01/12/2024 – No. 14 St. Cloud State 1 at No. 6 Denver 5

01/13/2024 – No. 14 St. Cloud State 4 at No. 6 Denver 4 (OT)

No. 7 Maine (14-4-2)

01/12/2024 – No. 7 Maine 5 at Connecticut 3

01/13/2024 – No. 7 Maine 0 at Connecticut 2

No. 8 Michigan State (15-4-3)

01/12/2024 – No. 8 Michigan State 5 at No. 20 Penn State 0

01/13/2024 – No. 8 Michigan State 7 at No. 20 Penn State 3

No. 9 Providence (11-6-2)

01/12/2024 – No. 9 Providence 1 at No. 1 Boston College 7

01/13/2024 – No. 1 Boston College 3 at No. 9 Providence 4

No. 10 Western Michigan (14-5-1)

01/12/2024 – No. 10 Western Michigan 4 at Miami 1

01/13/2024 – No. 10 Western Michigan 3 at Miami 4

No. 11 Arizona State (16-5-5)

01/12/2024 – No. 18 Cornell 3 at No. 11 Arizona State 2 (OT)

01/13/2024 – No. 18 Cornell 4 at No. 11 Arizona State 1

No. 12 Minnesota (12-6-4)

01/08/2024 – No. 17 Colorado College 2 at No. 12 Minnesota 6

01/12/2024 – Robert Morris 2 at No. 12 Minnesota 4

01/13/2024 – Robert Morris 1 at No. 12 Minnesota 4

No. 13 Massachusetts (12-6-3)

01/12/2024 – Merrimack 3 at No. 13 Massachusetts 4

01/13/2024 – No. 13 Massachusetts 1 at Merrimack 4

No. 14 St. Cloud State (11-6-3)

01/12/2024 – No. 14 St. Cloud State 1 at No. 6 Denver 5

01/13/2024 – No. 14 St. Cloud State 4 at No. 6 Denver 4 (OT)

No. 15 Michigan (10-7-3)

01/12/2024 – Stonehill 4 at No. 15 Michigan 12

01/13/2024 – Stonehill 1 at No. 15 Michigan 7

No. 16 New Hampshire (11-6-1)

01/13/2024 – No. 16 New Hampshire 0 at No. 2 Boston University 3

No. 17 Colorado College (11-8-1)

01/08/2024 – No. 17 Colorado College 2 at No. 12 Minnesota 6

01/12/2024 – No. 17 Colorado College 2 at Minnesota Duluth 3 (OT)

01/13/2024 – No. 17 Colorado College 3 at Minnesota Duluth 2 (OT)

No. 18 Cornell (8-4-3)

01/12/2024 – No. 18 Cornell 3 at No. 11 Arizona State 2 (OT)

01/13/2024 – No. 18 Cornell 4 at No. 11 Arizona State 1

No. 19 RIT (13-7-1)

01/11/2024 – No. 19 RIT 1 at Niagara 3

No. 20 Penn State (10-9-3)

01/12/2024 – No. 8 Michigan State 5 at No. 20 Penn State 0

01/13/2024 – No. 8 Michigan State 7 at No. 20 Penn State 3

RV = Received votes