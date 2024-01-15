Boston University picks up 32 first-place votes in Jan. 15 rankings, goes back atop USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Boston University is back in the top spot of the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, getting 32 first-place votes to move up one spot from last week’s rankings.

Boston College is down one spot, collecting 12 first-place votes, while Quinnipiac is up two to No. 3, getting two first-place votes, while Wisconsin is down one to No. 4, with one first-place vote, and Denver is up one to sit fifth, also with a first-place vote this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Jan. 15, 2024

North Dakota is down two to No. 6, Michigan State is up one to No. 7, with one first-place vote, Maine is down one to No. 8 this week, and picked up a first-place vote. Providence stays ninth and Minnesota is back in the top 10, up two spots from No. 12 in last week’s poll.

Western Michigan falls out of the top 10 to No. 11, while Arizona State tumbles from No. 11 to No. 16.

Omaha is the lone previously unranked team, coming in at No. 19 this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 12 others received votes in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.