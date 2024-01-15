Tough weekend for top 10 teams as PairWise starts to solidify: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 14

By and
-

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this January 15, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

  • Tough weekend to avoid blemishes for top 10 teams
  • Who had the best weekend?
  • Bumps in the road caused some volatility in PairWise
  • PairWise breakdown for bubble teams
  • Some major milestones this weekend for Motzko, Donato
  • Big attendance at both Mariucci and Ridder

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

