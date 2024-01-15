Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this January 15, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

Tough weekend to avoid blemishes for top 10 teams

Who had the best weekend?

Bumps in the road caused some volatility in PairWise

PairWise breakdown for bubble teams

Some major milestones this weekend for Motzko, Donato

Big attendance at both Mariucci and Ridder

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

