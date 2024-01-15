Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this January 15, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- Tough weekend to avoid blemishes for top 10 teams
- Who had the best weekend?
- Bumps in the road caused some volatility in PairWise
- PairWise breakdown for bubble teams
- Some major milestones this weekend for Motzko, Donato
- Big attendance at both Mariucci and Ridder
