FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Colgate upsets No. 3 Quinnipiac, No. 15 Michigan dominates No. 7 Michigan State, Minnesota Duluth downs No. 11 Western Michigan, No. 1 BU beats Vermont, No. 2 BC upends Merrimack

Reid Irwin’s power-play goal at 5:14 of the third period stood as the game winner and Colgate held on the rest of the way to pick up a 2-1 win over No. 3 Quinnipiac Friday night at Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton, N.Y.

“It was a great team win, and it was awesome watching the guys that were on the ice for the last two minutes sacrificing their bodies,” Irwin said. “We’re not done here. We want to beat Princeton (Saturday) and keep the momentum going.”

Irwin assisted on Alex DiPaolo’s goal 10:29 into the second period before Alex Power tied the game for the Bobcats at 15:36 of the second period.

Carter Gylander finished with 35 saves in goal for Colgate, while Matej Marinov made 25 stops for Quinnipiac.

SCOREBOARD | POLL | PAIRWISE

No. 15 Michigan 7, No. 7 Michigan State 1

Michigan scored the game’s first six goals and defeated Michigan State 7-1 Friday night at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.

Rutger McGroarty had a goal and three assists, Dylan Duke two goals, and Seamus Casey a goal and an assist to pace the Wolverines’ attack.

Dylan Duke from Gavin Brindley and Rutger McGroarty, a power-play goal! It's 4-0 MICHIGAN! pic.twitter.com/gTx8Qdfbuo — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 20, 2024

Kienan Draper, TJ Hughes and Nick Moldenhauer also scored for Michigan with Frank Nazar and Tyler Duke putting up two assists apiece.

In goal, Jake Barczewski made 22 saves.

For the Spartans, Nicolas Muller broke Barczewski’s shutout bid at 12:40 of the third period.

Michigan State goalie Trey Augustine stopped 28 shots.

Minnesota Duluth 6, No. 11 Western Michigan 3

Minnesota Duluth scored four goals in the third period and went on to defeat Western Michigan 6-3 at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich., Friday night.

Anthony Menghini potted two goals for the Bulldogs, while Blake Biondi and Kyler Kleven each had a goal with a helper.

Ben Steeves and Braden Fischer also scored for UMD and Jack Smith added two assists.

In goal, Matthew Thiessen made 37 saves.

Matteo Costantini recorded a goal and an assist for WMU, Zak Galambos and Carter Berger also scored, and Sam Colangelo rang up a pair of assists.

Cameron Rowe finished with 23 saves for the Broncos.

No. 1 Boston University 5, Vermont 1

Lane Hutson matched his career high with four assists and Macklin Celebrini collected two goals to help lead Boston University to a 5-1 win over Vermont Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt.

Luke Tuch, Quinn Hutson and Dylan Peterson also lit the lamp and Ryan Greene recorded two assists.

The Hutson brothers then connected for our third PPG of the night, with Quinn cashing in for his ninth goal of the season. Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/d8OjYF4fkZ@hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/AQXwQ6sT5A — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) January 20, 2024

In net, Mathieu Caron turned aside 26 shots.

Thomas Sinclair netted UVM’s lone goal and Gabe Carriere made 31 saves for the Catamounts.

No. 2 Boston College 6, Merrimack 4

Boston College overcame a two-goal deficit in a 6-4 win over Merrimack at Lawler Arena on Friday night.

Trailing 2-0 after one, BC roared back on a hat trick from Cutter Gauthier and single goals from Andre Gasseau, Will Smith and Ryan Leonard. Smith and Gaseau had assists for multi-point games and Gabe Perreault, Aidan Hreschuk and Lukas Gustafsson posted two assists each.

Second period encore… Gauthier puts BC on top before the break! pic.twitter.com/dxzwW0PlNV — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 20, 2024

Ethan Bono, Ivan Zivlak, Mark Hillier and Matt Copponi scored for the Warriors, with Hillier and Copponi adding assists for multi-point games.

Jacob Fowler finished with 31 saves for the Eagles, while Zachary Borgiel made 35 stops for Merrimack.

No. 5 Denver 6, No. 19 Omaha 3

Denver’s top line combined for four goals and 11 points on Friday night in a 6-3 victory over Omaha at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Jack Devine recorded a career-high five points on two goals and three assists while linemates Massimo Rizzo and McKade Webster both contributed three points with a marker and two helpers apiece.

Massimo Rizzo with his 10th goal of the season and Jack Devine with another assist. Devine now has a career-high 5 points and matches a personal best with three helper. Bobby Brink on Feb. 4, 2022 vs. St. Cloud was the last Pioneer to have 5 points in a game. pic.twitter.com/zep5qshxap — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) January 20, 2024

Aidan Thompson and Boston Buckberger also scored for DU

Denver goaltender Matt Davis stopped 19 shots.

Jesse Lansdell, Zach Urdahl (penalty shot) and Ty Mueller scored for the Mavericks.

Simon Latkoczy started in goal for UNO and stopped 19 shots before Seth Eisele played the third and made 16 saves.

Augustana 5, No. 16 Arizona State 4

Owen Bohn’s goal with 31.5 seconds left in the third period snapped a 4-4 tie and lifted Augustana to a 5-4 win Friday night at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

It was the first win in Augustana history over a ranked team.

Chase Brand had two goals for Augustana, Arnaud Vachon a goal and two assists, and Will Howard a goal to back Zack Rose’s 34 saves in goal.

For the Sun Devils, Tim Lovell, Matthew Kopperud, Benji Eckerle and Ryan Alexander scored. TJ Semptimphelter started in goal and made three saves in 30:02 before giving way to Gibson Homer, who stopped seven shots the rest of the game.

No. 6 North Dakota 5, No. 13 St. Cloud State 3

North Dakota took over first place in the NCHC standings with a 5-3 win over St. Cloud State Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

Ludvig Persson made 34 saves for the win in goal, while Jackson Blake had two goals and an assist and Cameron Berg a goal with a helper for the Fighting Hawks.

Garrett Pyke and Louis Jamernik V also found the back of the net for UND. Jake Livanavage and Owen McLaughlin registered two assists apiece.

Zach Okabe, Veeti Miettinen and Mason Salquist scored for the Huskies and Dylan Anhorn tacked on two assists.

St. Cloud State goalie Dominic Basse finished with 16 saves.