SATURDAY ROUNDUP: Alaska Anchorage blanks No. 9 Providence, Cornell edges No. 3 Quinnipiac in OT, No. 1 BU sweeps Vermont, No. 6 North Dakota ties No. 13 St. Cloud State, No. 7 Michigan State earns split with No. 15 Michigan

Jared Whale made 26 saves to lead Alaska Anchorage to a 4-0 shutout win over No. 9 Providence Saturday at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.

The shutout was the second of Whale’s career and the first time that the Friars have been shut out this season. The win was the third this season by the Seawolves over a ranked opponent and the first win over Providence in program history.

“I really liked our approach tonight,” said UAA coach Matt Shasby. “Everyone came with the energy it takes to win against an opponent of this quality. Happy with the overall performance.”

Jared Whale and the Seawolves shut out the Friars for the first time this season. Goals – Gomez, Gilson, Helgeson and Tisdale pic.twitter.com/F0zZpFgB66 — UAA Hockey (@UAAHockey) January 21, 2024

Alex Gomez scored at 12:38 of the second period and William Gilson extended the UAA lead to 2-0 less than one minute later.

Maximilion Helgeson scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season at 17:05 of the second period before Adam Tisdale scored the final goal of the contest at 15:33 of the third period.

Alaska Anchorage had nine different players record a point.

Providence goaltender Philip Svedebäck finished with 17 saves.

Cornell 3, No. 3 Quinnipiac 2 (OT)

Dalton Bancroft scored two goals, including the game-winning marker 3:11 into overtime, to lift Cornell to a 3-2 victory over Quinnipiac before a sold-out crowd of 4,361 at Lynah Rink on Saturday night in Ithaca, N.Y.

Ondrej Psenicka joined Bancroft in registering a multi-point night as he logged a goal and an assist.

Cornell takes the lead right back❗️ Shortly after Quinnipiac tied the game at one, Ondrej Psenicka tipped one in for a power-play goal, putting the Big Red in front 2-1. #YellCornell🐻 pic.twitter.com/8JynKKuxlN — Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) January 21, 2024

Ian Shane continued his strong play between the pipes, stopping 22 shots in the victory.

Zach Tupker and Alex Power found the back of the net for the Bobcats, who have lost consecutive games for the first time since losing a pair of overtime contests against New Hampshire (Oct. 21) and Maine (Oct. 28).

Vinny Duplessis turned aside 14 shots in the setback for the Bobcats.

No. 6 North Dakota 3, No. 13 St. Cloud State 3 (SCSU wins shootout)

North Dakota rallied from a pair of third-period deficits and played to a 3-3 overtime tie against St. Cloud State on Saturday night from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

The Huskies earned the second point in the NCHC standings with a 2-1 shootout victory to bring both teams to a tie atop the league standings with 26 points.

North Dakota entered the third period trailing for only the fifth time all season, but once again overcame the pair of deficits on goals from Jake Livanavage and Cameron Berg.

Ludvig Persson finished with 32 saves in goals for UND while SCSU goaltender Dominic Basse made 24 saves.

Jackson Blake also scored for the Fighting Hawks and Jayden Perron assisted on the two goals in the third period.

For SCSU, Kyler Kupka, Grant Ahcan and Veeti Miettinen posted goals.

No. 1 Boston University 5, Vermont 2

Five different players scored as Boston University defeated Vermont 5-2 on Saturday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vt.

BU completed a weekend sweep of Vermont by outscoring the Catamounts 10-3 over the two games. The Terriers have now won seven straight games and have not trailed over the last 319:05 of play dating back to Dec. 2.

Devin Kaplan tallied one goal and one assist while Tom Willander and Jeremy Wilmer recorded two assists apiece. Lane Hutson, Jack Hughes, Sam Stevens and Macklin Celebrini also lit the lamp and Mathieu Caron made 24 saves between the pipes.

Ryan Miotto and Zach Dubinsky netted goals for the Catamounts and Gabe Carriere made 23 saves in goal.

No. 7 Michigan State 7, No. 15 Michigan 5

Down 3-1 midway through the second period, Michigan State scored the next six goals and beat Michigan 7-5 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Nicolas Müller scored twice with two assists for MSU, while Joey Larson, Gavin O’Connell and Artyom Levshunov each had a goal and an assist and Jeremy Davidson added a goal with two assists in the win. Issac Howard chipped in a goal as well for the Spartans.

Another hustle play by Davidson after the defender falls – Nicolas Muller finishes off his second of the night. 6-4 Spartans. pic.twitter.com/IzK57ZkQKD — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 21, 2024

For the Wolverines, Rutger McGroarty and TJ Hughes each had two goals and two assists and Dylan Duke netted the other goal. Garrett Schifsky tacked on a pair of helpers.

In goal, Trey Augustine made 43 saves for Michigan State and Jake Barczewski finished with 23 stops for Michigan.

No. 5 Denver 6, No. 19 Omaha 2

Denver scored four times in the second period for the second consecutive game and defeated Omaha 6-2 on Saturday night at Baxter Arena to sweep the weekend series in Omaha, Neb.

Zeev Buium tied a career best with four points on a goal and three assists, and Massimo Rizzo contributed three assists. Shai Buium and Connor Caponi both scored and added a helper, while Jack Devine, Carter King and Sam Harris also scored.

The Buium brothers are taking over. pic.twitter.com/TVOm6Kjg05 — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) January 21, 2024

Cale Ashcroft posted a pair of assists and Matt Davis made 17 saves.

Omaha opened the scoring midway through the first period on a power-play marker from Tanner Ludtke, but DU evened the score prior to the first intermission on a man-advantage goal of its own from Devine. That began a run of five consecutive tallies as both Buiums, Harris and Caponi scored in the middle frame.

Jack Randl ended DU’s five-goal run late in the second to make it a 5-2 game after 40 minutes.

Mavericks goalie Simon Latkoczy stopped 29 shots.

No. 8 Maine 7, UMass Lowell 2

Behind a hat trick from Harrison Scott, Maine earned a 7-2 win over UMass Lowell on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine.

For the second night in a row, Maine responded to an early 1-0 UMass Lowell lead after Nick Rhéaume scored 1:48 into the game with a short-handed goal as Ben Poisson sent the game to the first intermission tied 1-1. The teams traded goals to open the second period, with Maine getting one from Donavan Villeneuve-Houle and Owen Cole striking for UMass Lowell.

Scott then blew the game open, scoring two goals in 23 seconds, before Brandon Holt pushed Maine’s lead out to 5-2 by the end of the middle frame. Scott completed his hat trick with a power-play tally midway through the third before Sully Scholle capped the scoring with his fifth of the season.

Albin Boija made 18 saves for the Black Bears and Luke Pavicich and Edvard Nordlund combined to stop 25 for the River Hawks.

Air Force 7, Army West Point 6

In a wild game at Tate Rink in West Point, N.Y., Air Force earned a series sweep of the Black Knights with a 7-6 victory Saturday night.

The win marks the first time Air Force has ever beaten Army four times in the regular season in the 46-year history of the series. The win is also the 500th career win for coach Frank Serratore. He is the 16th coach in the history of NCAA Division I hockey and just the fourth active coach to reach the milestone.

5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ and counting Congratulations Coach! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ALnuPtq2xf — Air Force Hockey (@AF_HKY) January 20, 2024

Clayton Cosentino had two goals and an assist for the Falcons, while Chris Hedden added four assists, Holt Oliphant two goals, and Luke Rowe three assists.

Will Staring registered a goal and an assist, and Brendan Gibbons and Austin Schwartz each potted goals as Will Gavin notched two assists.

Guy Blessing finished with 31 saves in net.

For Army, Joey Baez and Ricky Lyle tallied a goal and two assists apiece, and Mac Gadowsky, Michael Sacco and Max Itagaki chipped in a goal and an assist each. Andrew Garby also scored.

Between the pipes, Gavin Abric and Evan Szary combined on a 28-save effort.