Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Jan. 19-21

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 15 fared in games over the weekend of Jan. 19-21.

No. 1 Boston University (16-4-1)

01/19/2024 – No. 1 Boston University 5 at Vermont 1

01/20/2024 – No. 1 Boston University 5 at Vermont 2

No. 2 Boston College (16-4-1)

01/19/2024 – No. 2 Boston College 6 at RV Merrimack 4

01/21/2024 – RV Merrimack 2 at No. 2 Boston College 6

No. 3 Quinnipiac (15-6-2)

01/19/2024 – No. 3 Quinnipiac 1 at Colgate 2

01/20/2024 – No. 3 Quinnipiac 2 at No. 14 Cornell 3 (OT)

No. 4 Wisconsin (19-4-1)

Did not play.

No. 5 Denver (17-5-2)

01/19/2024 – No. 5 Denver 6 at No. 19 Omaha 3

01/20/2024 – No. 5 Denver 6 at No. 19 Omaha 2

No. 6 North Dakota (16-6-2)

01/19/2024 – No. 6 North Dakota 5 at No. 13 St. Cloud State 3

01/20/2024 – No. 6 North Dakota 3 at No. 13 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

No. 7 Michigan State (16-5-3)

01/19/2024 – No. 15 Michigan 7 at No. 7 Michigan State 1

01/20/2024 – No. 7 Michigan State 7 at No. 15 Michigan 5

No. 8 Maine (16-4-2)

01/19/2024 – UMass Lowell 3 at No. 8 Maine 5

01/20/2024 – UMass Lowell 2 at No. 8 Maine 7

No. 9 Providence (12-7-2)

01/19/2024 – Alaska Anchorage 0 at No. 9 Providence 2

01/20/2024 – Alaska Anchorage 4 at No. 9 Providence 0

No. 10 Minnesota (14-6-4)

01/19/2024 – Ohio State 2 at No. 10 Minnesota 5

01/20/2024 – Ohio State 3 at No. 10 Minnesota 6

No. 11 Western Michigan (15-6-1)

01/19/2024 – Minnesota Duluth 6 at No. 11 Western Michigan 3

01/20/2024 – Minnesota Duluth 2 at No. 11 Western Michigan 5

No. 12 Massachusetts (13-6-3)

01/20/2024 – No. 12 Massachusetts 2 at RV Northeastern 1

No. 13 St. Cloud State (11-7-4)

01/19/2024 – No. 6 North Dakota 5 at No. 13 St. Cloud State 3

01/20/2024 – No. 6 North Dakota 3 at No. 13 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

No. 14 Cornell (10-4-3)

01/19/2024 – Princeton 2 at No. 14 Cornell 6

01/20/2024 – No. 3 Quinnipiac 2 at No. 14 Cornell 3 (OT)

No. 15 Michigan (11-8-3)

01/19/2024 – No. 15 Michigan 7 at No. 7 Michigan State 1

01/20/2024 – No. 7 Michigan State 7 at No. 15 Michigan 5

No. 16 Arizona State (17-6-5)

01/19/2024 – Augustana 5 at No. 16 Arizona State 4

01/20/2024 – Augustana 2 at No. 16 Arizona State 3

No. 17 New Hampshire (12-7-1)

01/19/2024 – No. 17 New Hampshire 5 at RV Connecticut 0

01/21/2024 – RV Connecticut 2 at No. 17 New Hampshire 1

No. 18 Colorado College (13-8-1)

01/19/2024 – Miami 1 at No. 18 Colorado College 2

01/20/2024 – Miami 2 at No. 18 Colorado College 4

No. 19 Omaha (11-9-2)

01/19/2024 – No. 5 Denver 6 at No. 19 Omaha 3

01/20/2024 – No. 5 Denver 6 at No. 19 Omaha 2

No. 20 RIT (15-8-1)

01/16/2024 – Canisius 3 at No. 20 RIT 2 (OT)

01/19/2024 – No. 20 RIT 6 at Robert Morris 3

01/20/2024 – No. 20 RIT 7 at Robert Morris 1

RV = Received votes