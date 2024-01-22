With 40 first-place votes, Boston University keeps No. 1 spot in Jan. 22 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Boston University is again the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, getting 40 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Boston College remains No. 2, picking up six first-place votes, while Wisconsin is up one to No. 3, Denver is up one to No. 4, North Dakota is up one to No. 5, and Maine is up two to sit sixth this week.

Wisconsin, Denver, North Dakota and Maine all garnered one first-place vote.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Jan. 22, 2024

Quinnipiac falls four spots to No. 7, Michigan State is down one to No. 8, Minnesota is up one to No. 9, and Providence is down one notch to No. 10.

Notre Dame re-enters the poll this week at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 12 other teams received votes this week.

