Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this January 22, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

No. 1 Boston University and No. 2 Boston College both sweep, setting up the first-ever meetings between them as 1 vs. 2

Quinnipiac picks up just one point in ECAC standings at Colgate, Cornell

A wild pair of games in a Michigan-Michigan State split

North Dakota gets a win and a tie for four points at St. Cloud State

Providence slips in the PairWise after a split with Alaska Anchorage

Buy or sell? Do we expect current numbers to hold up on how many teams each conference gets into the NCAA tournament?

A milestone, and some best wishes

