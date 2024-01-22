Boston University, Boston College prep for first-ever 1-2 series; Michigan, Michigan State have a wild weekend: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 15

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this January 22, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

  • No. 1 Boston University and No. 2 Boston College both sweep, setting up the first-ever meetings between them as 1 vs. 2
  • Quinnipiac picks up just one point in ECAC standings at Colgate, Cornell
  • A wild pair of games in a Michigan-Michigan State split
  • North Dakota gets a win and a tie for four points at St. Cloud State
  • Providence slips in the PairWise after a split with Alaska Anchorage
  • Buy or sell? Do we expect current numbers to hold up on how many teams each conference gets into the NCAA tournament?
  • A milestone, and some best wishes

