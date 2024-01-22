Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this January 22, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- No. 1 Boston University and No. 2 Boston College both sweep, setting up the first-ever meetings between them as 1 vs. 2
- Quinnipiac picks up just one point in ECAC standings at Colgate, Cornell
- A wild pair of games in a Michigan-Michigan State split
- North Dakota gets a win and a tie for four points at St. Cloud State
- Providence slips in the PairWise after a split with Alaska Anchorage
- Buy or sell? Do we expect current numbers to hold up on how many teams each conference gets into the NCAA tournament?
- A milestone, and some best wishes
This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour
Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.
Find our podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts