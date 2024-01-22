Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap January 22, 2024

(7) Minnesota Duluth at (1) Ohio State

Nadine Muzerall became the winningest head coach in Ohio State program history with the Buckeyes’ 3-0 win on Friday. OSU outshot UMD 38-14 as they scored once per period to earn the win with goals from Kelsey King, Joy Dunne and Kenzie Hauswirth. The Bulldogs pushed back at the top ranked team on Saturday and held them scoreless for more than 55 minutes. It was Hannah Bilka’s power play goal that not only served as the game-winner, but ended Minnesota Duluth’s streak of 33 straight penalties killed. Ohio State took the 1-0 win and weekend – and season – sweep.

(2) Wisconsin at Minnesota State

The Badgers survived a scare on Friday, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 win. Jamie Nelson’s short-hander had the Mavericks up 1-0 after the first and then Taylor Otremba extended the lead in the opening minutes of the second. But the Badger offense proved why the team is ranked No. 2 as Cassie Hall, Kelly Gorbatenko and Kirsten Simms each scored to push the Badgers past MSU. On Saturday, Mankato once again kept it close in the early periods before Wisconsin used a late push to put the game out of reach. Seven different Badgers found the back of the net in the win – Vivian Jungels, Casey O’Brien, Cassie Hall, Britta Curl, Laila Edwards, Kirsten Simms and Maddi Wheeler. UW had a quick 2-0 lead just 2:13 into the game, but Sydney Langseth replied immediately to cut the lead to 2-1. In the second, the scoring came quick again to push the lead to 3-1, but Kamryn Van Batavia scored late in the second to make it 3-2. The game blew open in the third as the Badgers cruised to a 7-2 win and weekend sweep.

(3) Clarkson at (14) Yale



Dominique Petrie put Clarkson up 1-0 in the first. Gracie Gilkyson’s goal in the second tied the game for Yale. But the Golden Knights pushed late in the third to keep Yale from going ahead. Anne Cherkowski made it 2-1 and then Petrie’s empty-netter pushed it to 3-1. Jenna Goodwin’s insurance goal gave Clarkson a 4-1 win.

(3) Clarkson at Brown

Sena Catterall’s goal in the first was the lone tally and gave Clarkson a 1-0 lead. But Brown found their rhythm and pushed back in the second. Indi McDadi tied things for the Bears and Ava DeCoste gave them the lead with fewer than four minutes to play. But Anne Cherkowski scored an unassisted goal before the end of the frame to tie the teams 2-2 heading into the third. Nicole Gosling scored the eventual game-winner on the power play and Catterall added an empty-netter to secure the 4-2 win for Clarkson.

(4) Colgate at (6) Quinnipiac



The Raiders handed Quinnipiac their first home loss as they cruised to a 5-0 win in which 13 different players recorded a point. Emma Palumbo had it 1-0 at the first break. In the second, Kalty Kaltounková pulled off a gorgeous move that finished with a shot five-hole to make it 2-0 and then Dara Greig wove her way through some defenders before firing top shelf to give Colgate a 3-0 lead at the second break. Elyssa Biederman’s power play goal to start the third extended the lead and Danielle Serdachny scored just after a penalty expired to end any thoughts of a Bobcat comeback and secure the win.

(4) Colgate at (12) Princeton

Sydney Bard’s four points (1g, 3a) pushed her over 100 in her career as she led Colgate to a 6-0 win. Dara Greig’s power play goal opened the scoring early and Sydney Morrow doubled it in the second. The Raiders broke the game open in the third as Emma Pais scored 76 seconds into the third and added a second goal shorthanded less than two minutes later. Bard scored on the power play and then Kas Betinol scored to secure the 6-0 win.

(5) Minnesota at Bemidji State

Josefin Bouveng and Allie Franco scored about a minute apart late in the first and that’s all the Gophers would need to take the win Friday night as they walked away with a 2-0 victory. On Saturday, Khloe Lund redirected a shot into the net to give Bemidji State a 1-0 lead that lasted until late in the second, when Emma Kreisz’s power play goal finally evened things up for Minnesota. Ava Lindsey scored on the player advantage early in the 3rd to put the Gophers ahead 2-1 and Bouveng added an insurance goal to give Minnesota a 3-1 win and weekend sweep.

(8) Cornell at (6) Quinnipiac

Izzy Daniel put away a rebound after multiple looks on net for Cornell to give them a 1-0 lead early, but Maya Labad’s power play goal later in the frame sent them to the locker rooms tied 1-1. The teams came out flying in the second and while Cornell could not score on the power play, Rory Guilday capitalized right after one expired to put the Big Red up 2-1. McKenna Van Gelder took advantage of a delayed penalty situation to extend the Cornell lead to 3-1. Having pulled their goalie for an extra skater, Quinnipiac scored twice in less than a minute to tie the game, with Nina Steingauf and Alexa Haskin each lighting the lamp. The game looked destined for extra time, but Gabbie Rud called game with 50 seconds on the clock when she stole the puck and found the back of the net to give Cornell the 4-3 win.

(8) Cornell at (12) Princeton

Cornell was six-for-six on the penalty kill while scoring short-handed to take a win on Friday. Karel Prefontaine opened the scoring before Gabbie Rud scored the short-hander to give the Big Red a 2-0 lead heading into the intermission. In the second, Rory Guilday extended the lead, but then Princeton started to push back. Sarah Paul and Sarah Fillier each lit the lamp to make it 3-2 at the midpoint of the game. Piper Grober made it 4-2 a few minutes later, but Jane Kuehl’s short-hander for the Tigers brought it right back to a one-goal lead at 4-3 at the end of the second. Princeton could not find the equalizer in the final frame and Izzy Daniel’s empty-netter secured the 5-3 victory for Cornell.

St. Thomas at (9) St. Cloud State

In the first game, Klára Hymlárová scored short-handed to put SCSU up 1-0. Katie Kaufman’s power play doubled the St. Cloud lead in the second. Keara Parker had her own extra attacker goal to cut the lead to 2-1, but Alice Sauriol scored later in the third to ensure the Huskies’ 3-1 win. On Saturday, the Tommies earned their first regulation win over a top-10 opponent in the DI era when four third-period goals carried them to a 5-1 win. Taylor Lind’s first-period goal had St. Cloud State on top 1-0. Then the Tommies took over. Abby Promersberger tied the game in the second. Rylee Bartz gave St. Thomas a 2-1 lead. St. Cloud pulled the goalie early to try and tie the game, but Lauren Stenslie scored twice on the empty net and Mary Zavoral scored once to put the game out of reach and give the Tommies a massive win.

(10) St. Lawrence at Brown

Abby Hustler’s three assists in the game put her over the century mark for her Saints career. Brown outshot SLU in the first, but St. Lawrence took a 1-0 lead into intermission thanks to a goal by Anna Segedi. The Saints began to pull away in the second and Kennedy Wilson doubled their lead. In the third, Rachel Bjorgen scored a short-hander and Aly McLeod scored to secure the 4-0 win for SLU.

(10) St. Lawrence at (14) Yale

This was a back and forth affair in the first as Anna Segedi put St. Lawrence up 1-0 on the team’s first shot of the game. But Yale pushed back as first Stephanie Stainton and then Vita Poniatovskaia each found the back of the net to give the Elis a 2-1 lead. The Saints took advantage of a turnover as Aly McLeod fed Abby Hustler at the back door to make it 2-2 before the end of the first. The two would hook up again to give SLU a 3-2 lead in the second on a beautiful give and go that Hustler buried. Julia Gosling’s empty-netter ensured the St. Lawrence win – their fifth in a row – and weekend sweep of games.

Maine at (11) Connecticut

Jada Habisch and Riley Grimley each notched a goal and an assist to lead UConn in their 3-1 win over Maine on Friday. Brianna Ware opened up the scoring 2:39 in to put the Huskies up 1-0. Habisch doubled the lead later in the first. The Black Bears pulled one back on a goal from Raegan Wurm to send the teams to the locker rooms with Connecticut up 2-1. Grimley’s goal came with about five left in regulation to close out the win.

New Hampshire at (11) Connecticut

The Huskies won their fifth straight game with a 4-0 victory over New Hampshire on Sunday. Kathryn Stockdale, Coryn Tormala, Ainsley Svetek and Megan Woodward each scored for UConn in the win.

Merrimack at (13) Boston College

Hockey East was big on fast starts this weekend. Maria Lindberg put Merrimack on the board first, less than three minutes in, but BC quickly responded with a goal from Jordan Molly to make it 1-1. Allison Reeb’s power play goal a few minutes later gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead that they took into the first break. Kate Ham’s goal 17 seconds into the second tied the game 2-2. The Eagles broke open the game with three quick goals in the first six minutes of the final frame as Molly, Pellerin and Arnone each lit the lamp to make it 5-2 Boston College. Ashlyn Kroes pulled one back for Merrimack to make it 5-3 midway through the third, but Pellerin’s breakaway 30 seconds later pushed it to 6-3 for BC. Ally Qualley scored once more for the Warriors, but they could not complete the comeback and Boston College took a 6-4 win.

New Hampshire at (15) Northeastern

Peyton Anderson scored :15 into the game and Allie Lalonde added a goal of her own just 36 seconds later to put Northeastern up 2-0 before a minute had even elapsed in this game. New Hampshire clawed one back six minutes later, but that would be all the scoring – the teams went on to play another 43 minutes without a goal and the Huskies took the 2-1 win.