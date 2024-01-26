FRIDAY ROUNDUP: No. 2 Boston College knocks off No. 1 Boston University, No. 14 Michigan downs No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 5 North Dakota defeats No. 4 Denver, No. 8 Michigan State rallies to beat No. 9 Minnesota

Two second-period goals were enough in No. 2 Boston College’s 4-1 win over No. 1 Boston University in front of a sold-out crowd of 7,884 at Kelley Rink on Friday night in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault scored in the second period for the Eagles before BU cut the deficit in half on a Jack Hughes goal in the third.

Boston College put the game away with a pair of empty netters in the final two minutes from Cutter Gauthier and Andre Gasseau.

BC goalie Jacob Fowler finished the game with 26 saves.

Mathieu Caron posted 28 stops for the Terriers.

No. 14 Michigan 5, No. 3 Wisconsin 1

Frank Nazar potted a pair of goals and added an assist to lead No. 14-ranked Michigan to a 5-1 win over No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday night at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Garrett Schifsky, Dylan Duke and Ethan Edwards also scored for the Wolverines, while Rutger McGroarty chipped in two assists and Duke added a helper for a two-point game.

Frank extends Michigan’s lead to 4-1 pic.twitter.com/mSG84Srygi — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 27, 2024

In goal, Jake Barczewski finished with 42 saves for the win.

For Wisconsin, Jack Horbach netted the Badgers’ lone goal and Kyle McClellan made 26 stops between the pipes.

No. 5 North Dakota 5, No. 4 Denver 2

Jackson Blake and Cameron Berg each posted a goal and an assist to lead North Dakota over Denver 5-2 at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Ben Strinden, Dylan James and Griffin Ness also scored to back Ludvig Persson’s 17 saves in goal.

Zeev Buium and Aidan Thompson scored for the Pioneers and Matt Davis finished with 24 saves between the pipes.

No. 16 Colorado College 2, No. 12 Western Michigan 1 (OT)

Noah Laba scored 15 seconds into overtime to give Colorado College a 2-1 win over Western Michigan Friday night at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

The goal was Laba’s third overtime winner this season.

WOW, just WOW!! Noah Laba scores his third OT GWG this season!!#SCTop10#CCTigers pic.twitter.com/9HQK1j7Gex — CC Hockey (@CCTigerHKY) January 27, 2024

Dylan Wendt gave the Broncos a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but Klavs Veinbergs scored early in the second period to knot the game at 1-all.

Kaidan Mbereko made 23 stops for the Tigers, while Cameron Rowe stopped 29 for WMU.

Nicklas Andrews assisted on both CC goals.

No. 8 Michigan State 3, No. 9 Minnesota 2

Daniel Russell’s goal at 19:56 of the third period completed Michigan State’s comeback in a 3-2 win Friday night over Minnesota at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.

Mike Koster scored in the first period and Oliver Moore scored in the second for Minnesota, Jimmy Snuggerud assisted on both, and the Gophers led 2-0 after 40 minutes.

You want drama? Daniel Russell puts back his own rebound for the game-winner with four seconds left in regulation for the win over No. 9 Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/uZ7VYCNCiF — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 27, 2024

Griffin Jurecki scored early in the third for the Spartans, followed by Karsen Dorwart at 15:02 to tie the game 2-2 and set the stage for Russell’s winner.

Maxim Štrbák had two assists for MSU.

In net, Michigan State’s Trey Augustine made 28 saves and for the Gophers, Justen Close finished with 27.

No. 7 Quinnipiac 1, Yale 0

Mason Marcellus’ first-period goal was all the scoring Quinnipiac needed, taking a 1-0 win over Yale Friday night at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., to start the CT Ice tournament.

A look at how we took the lead in the first 💪#BobcatNation x #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/Mq5bITis9n — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) January 27, 2024

Vinny Duplessis made 14 saves in goal for the Bobcats.

Jack Stark finished with 35 stops in goal for Yale.

Also at CT Ice, UConn defeated Sacred Heart 6-2, setting up the Quinnipiac-UConn final Saturday night.

No. 13 Cornell 2, Harvard 0

Jack O’Leary and Tim Rego scored in the first period to guide Cornell to a 2-0 victory over Harvard Friday night from the Bright-Landry Hockey Center in Cambridge, Mass.

Kyle Penney drew assists on both goals.

O'LEARY❗️ Junior forward Jack O'Leary benefits from a turnover deep in Harvard's defensive zone to give No. 13-ranked @CornellMHockey a 1-0 lead over the Crimson at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center in Cambridge. 📺: https://t.co/wF4hV4q70e#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/wZ5mgiFK6x — Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) January 27, 2024

Ian Shane picked up the 17-save shutout for the Big Red.

For the Crimson, Derek Mullahy made 21 saves.

Vermont 2, No. 17 New Hampshire 1

Massimo Lombardi scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 12:51 of the second period and Vermont held on to down New Hampshire 2-1 Friday night in Burlington, Vt., at the Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Jens Richards gave the Catamounts an early 1-0 lead 6:11 into the first period before Robert Cronin answered for UNH a little over three monutes later.

Massimo Lombardi rips it top-shelf 🚨 Vermont takes the 2-1 lead pic.twitter.com/gfzMEeBetG — UVM Men's Hockey (@UVMmhockey) January 27, 2024

Gabe Carriere made 31 saves in goal for Vermont, while Jakob Hellsten turned aside 14 for the Wildcats.

No. 19 RIT 3, Bentley 0

RIT scored a goal in every period and Tommy Scarfone stopped all 19 shots fired his way as the Tigers blanked Bentley 3-0 Friday night at the Gene Polisseni Center on Rochester, N.Y.

Scarfone’s win is his 44th at RIT, setting the record for wins for a goalie during the school’s Division I era.

Philippe Jacques, Cody Laskosky and Elijah Gonsalves posted the RIT goals.

Bentley goalie Connor Hasley made 24 stops.

No. 10 Providence 7, UMass Lowell 2

Bennett Schimek registered a career-high four points on two goals and two assists and 11 players recorded at least one point as Providence skated to a 7-2 win over UMass Lowell on Friday night at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

Austen May, Riley Duran and Nick Poisson each had a goal and an assist for Providence, and Chase Yoder and Guillaume Richard scored one goal each.

8 ➡️ 23 ➡️ 17 Yoder gets his team-high 9th goal of the year. Schimek with his career-high fourth point of the night.https://t.co/HVxNfUGt67 pic.twitter.com/ksyx7CeRDL — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) January 27, 2024

Jak Vaarwerk and Ben Meehan scored for the River Hawks.

Goaltender Philip Svedebäck made 22 saves for the Friars.

For UMass Lowell, Luke Pavicich and Edvard Nordlund combined on a 22-save effort in net.