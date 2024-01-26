NCAA D-III West Hockey Weekend Picks

It’s the last weekend of hockey in January and we have a full slate of conference games in the MIAC, WIAC and NCHA.

The Auggies and Johnnies face off in a MIAC rivalry game while UW-Stout faces one of its biggest tests as it takes on the nationally ranked Pointers.

Here’s a look at the weekend picks for those games and more.

Friday

Augsburg (9-8-1, 6-3) vs. Saint John’s (8-8-4, 5-5-1)

Two goals in a span of 15 seconds in the third period lifted the Johnnies to a 4-3 win Thursday night. Another thriller should be in store for this game. Saint John’s has won its last two and is one of the hotter teams in hockey right now, going unbeaten in its last eight games overall.

Like Saint John’s, Augsburg has worked its way up the standings, currently tied for second with the Johnnies. It’s a big game for both teams.

Saint John’s, 3-2

Friday and Saturday

No. 11 St. Scholastica (12-4-1, 5-2-1) at Hamline (6-9-2, 2-5-1)

The Saints are looking for their first series sweep of 2024 and hoping to end a three-game winless streak. They have bee held to two goals twice during that stretch. Hamline has already beaten one ranked team this month, winning 5-1 over UW-Eau Clare, and would love to repeat that success. St. Scholastica has a lot of motivation knowing it has a chance to maybe get back into first place in the MIAC. This might be their weekend to get a sweep.

St. Scholastica, 4-2 and 3-2

Bethel (12-4-3, 6–2-2) vs. Saint Mary’s (5-10-2, 3-4-2)

The first-place Royals aim to keep that real estate at the top. Bethel is unbeaten in its last three games and has scored four or more goals in each of those games. Joe Westlund has helped the team’s cause as one of the league’s top rookies. The Cardinals have won two out of three and have a chance to gain some ground the standings in a big way.

Bethel, 4-2 and 3-1

UW-Stout (7-10-2, 5-4) at No 6 UW-Stevens Point

The last time the Blue Devils played the Pointers on Nov. 17, it was a wild game, with UW-Stevens Point prevailing 7-6. A four-goal third period by the Pointers was the difference. The key for UW-Stout is to finish strong.

We could see a lot of goals scored. Winners of two in a row, UW-Stout has put up 76. The Pointers have scored 69 and have lost only once in their last nine games. UW-Stevens Point is looking to bounce back after a 4-3 overtime loss to St. Norbert on Tuesday and is 8-0-1 at home. An upset on at least one night, though, wouldn’t surprise me.

UW-Stevens Point, 5-4; UW-Stout, 6-5

UW-Superior (10-9, 5-10) at UW-River Falls (11-8, 3-6)

It’s been an up and down kind of year for the Yellowjackets, who have lost three win a row after rattling off five consecutive wins. Getting the offense going is key after scoring just one goal in their last three games.

Dylan Smith will be key for the Falcons. He racked up four goals in three games last week and was named the league’s player of the week. The Falcons have dropped two in a row but do have home ice advantage for this series. They prevailed 2-1 the last time they played the Yellowjackets.

UW-River Falls, 3-2; UW-Superior, 2-1

Marian (8-11, 4-8) at Aurora (9-9-1, 8-4)

Marian has dropped two of three and looking for a big weekend against one of the top teams in the conference. Nick Cherkowski is tied for third in the league in goals scored for the Sabres, tallying nine. Chase Broda of Aurora has also scored nine goals while teammate Kirk Jackson has come through with 10.

Aurora, 4-3 and 3-2

St. Norbert (13-5, 10-2) vs. Lawrence (6-12-1, 4-7-1)

St. Norbert is playing great hockey right now. The Green Knights just upset UW-Stevens Point for their third consecutive win and hope to keep momentum on their side. Liam Fraser and Adam Stacho have been big-time players for the Green Knights, scoring 11 goals apiece.

The Vikings are perhaps finding their stride. They have won three in a row and got a great effort out of first-year goalie Nolan Mahaffey, who made 51 saves in two games.

St. Norbert, 5-2 and 3-1

No. 2 Adrian (14-4-1, 11-1) vs. Dubuque (1-15-2, 1-11)

The Bulldogs are heavily favored in this series and shouldn’t have too much trouble rolling through this series. Dershawn Stewart has been playing well in goal and the Bulldogs lead the league in goals scored (76). For Dubuque, its a learning experience.

Adrian, 7-1 and 6-0

No. 12 Trine (15-4, 10-2) at Concordia (7-12, 5-7)

The Thunder have won four of five and hit the road, where they are 8-1 in games this season. They should be able to generate a lot of offense, having scored 74 goals on the year. Tyler Blanchard leads the way with eight. The Thunder come in looking to maintain their hold on second place.

The Falcons look to end a two-game losing streak and are 1-5 against top four teams in the NCHA. A strong start is going to be important.

Trine, 5-2 and 4-2