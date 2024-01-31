BRACKETOLOGY #2: A correction, and a look at movement as we move closer to season’s end for college hockey

Let me begin with an error correction, one of which was careless on my part:

North Dakota is not the host team this year in the Sioux Falls, S.D. regional. The host is actually Omaha, which means the Fighting Hawks do not technically need to be placed in Sioux Falls (though it will be difficult to keep them out of that region, let’s be honest).

So let’s begin this week with a look at the 16 teams (Prior to Tuesday’s games):

1. Boston College*

2. North Dakota*

3. Boston University

4. Maine

5. Wisconsin

6. Denver

7. Michigan State*

8. Quinnipiac*

9. Minnesota

10. Providence

11. Massachusetts

12. Michigan

13. St. Cloud State

14. Western Michigan

15. RIT*

16. Minnesota State*

(Asterisks * represents conference champions. RIT and Minnesota State are considered the AHA and CCHA representatives based on current winning percentages; St. Thomas is not eligible in the CCHA for a tournament berth.)

If we simply put the brackets together based on 1 vs. 16, 2 vs. 15, etc., here is the bracket we arrive at:

1. Boston College

8. Quinnipiac

9. Minnesota

16. Minnesota State

2. North Dakota

7. Michigan State

10. Providence

15. RIT

3. Boston University

6. Denver

11. Massachusetts

14. Western Michigan

4. Maine

5. Wisconsin

12. Michigan

13. St. Cloud State

Now let’s assign regionals, making sure the highest seed is as close to home as possible, and remembering that the host team (UMass) must be placed in its regional (Springfield, Mass.).

Believe it or not, this works out decently well.

Hockey East has three teams in the top four, so one much be placed west, and that team ideally is the lowest of the four No. 1 seeds, Maine.

Providence, R.I.

1. Boston College

8. Quinnipiac

9. Minnesota

16. Minnesota State

Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. North Dakota

7. Michigan State

10. Providence

15. RIT

Springfield, Mass.

3. Boston University

6. Denver

11. Massachusetts (host)

14. Western Michigan

Maryland Heights, Mo.

4. Maine

5. Wisconsin

12. Michigan

13. St. Cloud State

As we look at these brackets, there is one massive issue – the Wisconsin-Michigan matchup in the opening round. This can’t happen.

So we need a switch. you could move a team from the No. 3 seed band, but that would have to be moving Providence to Missouri. If you move someone from the No. 2 seed band, a quick swap of No. 6 Denver and No. 5 Wisconsin is more equitable. Thus we end up with:

Providence, R.I.

1. Boston College

8. Quinnipiac

9. Minnesota

16. Minnesota State

Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. North Dakota

7. Michigan State

10. Providence

15. RIT

Springfield, Mass.

3. Boston University

5. Wisconsin

11. Massachusetts (host)

14. Western Michigan

Maryland Heights, Mo.

4. Maine

6. Denver

12. Michigan

13. St. Cloud State

Let’s consider some of the NCAA’s requirements in terms of attendance. Providence, even without nearby (non-host) Providence, they should have a decent crowd with BC and Quinnipiac. Springfield has both host UMass and Boston University. Sioux Falls has nearby favorite North Dakota. Which leaves Maryland Heights. The reality is I don’t see a ton of teams that will help fill this region BUT the building also holds 2,500, so it shouldn’t feel too empty.

At this point, I like this bracket and can call it final (for now).

No teams moved in or out of the top 16 this week.

Teams by conference:

Hockey East – 5

Big Ten – 4

NCHC – 4

ECAC – 1

AHA – 1

CCHA – 1