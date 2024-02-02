Watch list of 24 women’s college hockey players announced for 2023-24 Hockey Commissioners Association national rookie of the year award

A watch list of 24 first-year NCAA women’s hockey players was announced Thursday by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

One of these talented rookies will likely be voted national rookie of the year by the nation’s assistant coaches. At season’s end, a ballot consisting of each Division I conference’s rookie of the year will be presented to the assistant coaches and they will vote, one vote per school, to identify the winner.

This year’s national rookie of the Year will be announced during the Frozen Four in Durham, N.H., in March.

The 2023 winner was Penn State forward Tessa Janecke.

2023-24 Women’s Rookie of the Year Award Watch List

College Hockey America

Alaina Giampietro, F, Robert Morris (26 GP, 11-9-20)

Sofia Nuutinen, F, Mercyhurst (26 GP, 9-15-24)

Stella Retrum, F, Penn State (28 GP, 11-10-21)

ECAC Hockey

Annelies Bergmann, G, Cornell (13-4-1, 2.03, .913)

Uma Corniea, G, Princeton (6-5-1, 2.41, .908)

Kahlen Lamarche, F, Quinnipiac (29 GP, 8-19-27)

Maddie Leaney, F, Union (26 GP, 9-7-16)

Kaia Malachino, F, Colgate (28 GP, 7-11-18)

Emma Pais, F, Colgate (28 GP, 13-13-26)

Madeline Palumbo, F, Colgate (28 GP, 6-13-19)

Karel Prefontaine, F, Cornell (23 GP, 8-10-18)

Stephanie Stainton, F, Yale (21 GP, 7-8-15)

Andrea Trnkova, D, RPI (25 GP, 4-10-14)

Hockey East

Sedona Blair, G, UNH (12-12-2, 2.35, .917)

Allie Lalonde, F, Northeastern (28 GP, 7-8-15)

Sammy Taber, F, Boston College (27 GP, 10-17-27)

NEWHA

Jenna Chaplain, F, Assumption (28 GP, 6-13-19)

Isabel Chaput, F, Sacred Heart (29 GP, 10-5-15)

Juliana Herman, D, Saint Anselm (25 GP, 2-5-7)

WCHA

Ella Boerger, F, St. Thomas (27 GP, 9-10-19)

Joy Dunne, F. Ohio State (24 GP, 13-9-22)

Eve Gascon, G, Minnesota Duluth (6-7-1, 1.71, .945)

Cassie Hall, F, Wisconsin (26 GP, 17-5-22)

Emma Kreisz, F, Minnesota (26 GP, 4-16-20)

Ava Lindsay, F, Minnesota (26 GP, 8-9-17)

Ava McNaughton, G, Wisconsin (11-2-0, 1.58, .928)