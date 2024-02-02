Hockey Commissioners Association announces 33-player watch list for 2023-24 Tim Taylor Award as men’s college hockey national rookie of the year

A watch list of 33 first-year NCAA men’s hockey players was announced Thursday by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

One of these talented rookies will likely receive the Tim Taylor Award as national rookie of the year as voted by the nation’s assistant coaches.

At season’s end, a ballot consisting of each Division I conference’s Rookie of the Year will be presented to the assistant coaches and they will vote, one vote per school, to identify the winner.

This year’s national rookie of the year will be announced during April’s Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn.

The 2023 winner was Michigan forward Adam Fantilli.

HCA Tim Taylor Award Rookie of the Year Watch List

Atlantic Hockey

Mac Gadowsky, D, Army West Point, (19 GP, 3-15-18)

Matteo Giampa, F (26 GP, 16-11-27)

Nils Wallstrom, G, AIC (23 GP, 13-9-1, 2.51, .906)

Big Ten

Aiden Fink, F, Penn State (26 GP, 15-17-32)

Quinn Finley, F, Wisconsin (22 GP, 9-5-14)

Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State (27 GP, 7-19-26)

Oliver Moore, F, Minnesota (26 GP, 6-19-26)

Danny Nelson, F, Notre Dame (22 GP, 7-12-19)

Joe Palodichuk, D, Wisconsin (26 GP, 2-12-14)

Sam Rinzel, D, Minnesota (25 GP, 1-22-23)

Garrett Schifsky, F, Michigan (24 GP, 11-11-22)

CCHA

Luigi Benincasa, F, Ferris State (24 GP, 4-14-18)

Isaac Gordon, F, Michigan Tech (27 GP, 13-10-23)

Evan Murr, D, Minnesota State (26 GP, 5-14-19)

Chase Pietila, D, Michigan Tech (27 GP, 0-16-16)

ECAC Hockey

Andon Cerbone, F, Quinnipiac (25 GP, 6-11-17)

Mason Marcellus, F, Quinnipiac F (25 GP, 11-9-20)

Ben Robertson, D, Cornell (19 GP, 3-12-15)

Max Scott, F, Brown (20 GP, 7-11-18)

Jack Stark, G, Yale (14 GP, 6-6-0, 2.32, .920)

Lawton Zacher, G, Brown (16 GP, 6-7-1, 2.51, .915)

Hockey East

Macklin Celebrini, F, Boston University (22 GP, 18-17-35)

Jacob Fowler, G, Boston College (23 GP, 18-4-1, 2.25, .924)

Ryan Leonard, F, Boston College (23 GP, 13-16-29)

Bradly Nadeau, F, Maine (22 GP, 14-17-31)

Josh Nadeau, F, Maine (22 GP, 12-20-32)

Gabe Perreault, F, Boston College (23 GP, 9-27-36)

Will Smith, F, Boston College (23 GP, 14-20-34)

NCHC

Zeev Buium, D, Denver (24 GP, 7-26-33)

Alex Bump, F, Western Michigan (24 GP, 6-12-18)

Jake Livanavage, D, North Dakota (26 GP, 2-15-17)

Tanner Ludtke, F, Omaha, (24 GP, 7-11-18)

Miko Matikka, Denver, F (25 GP, 14-7-21)