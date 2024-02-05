Boston College garners 48 first-place votes, stays top-ranked team in Feb. 5 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

By
-
Boston College’s Gabe Perreault looks for the shot while being defended by UMass Lowell’s Matt Crasa in a 6-1 win BC win on Feb. 2 (photo: Brody Hannon).

With 48 first-place votes this week, Boston College is again the No. 1-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

North Dakota is again No. 2, getting two first-place votes.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Feb. 5, 2024

Boston University holds steady at No. 3, Wisconsin stays No. 4, and Quinnipiac is up two to No. 5 this week.

Denver falls one to No. 6, Maine drops one spot to No. 7, Minnesota moves up one to No. 8, Michigan State is down one to No. 9, and Providence remains No. 10 in this week’s poll.

No new teams enter the poll this week and nine other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.

