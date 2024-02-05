Five top 20 teams with big weekends, some dustups, our ‘big’ predictions: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 17

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this February 5, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

  • Derek discusses some dust-ups
  • Top 20 teams had a difficult time sweeping, but BC, North Dakota, Michigan, Cornell and Omaha got the job done
  • What teams in the top 20 should concern us right now?
  • Our biggest/boldest predictions for the rest of the regular season
  • Quick look at Monday’s Beanpot

