Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this February 5, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

Derek discusses some dust-ups

Top 20 teams had a difficult time sweeping, but BC, North Dakota, Michigan, Cornell and Omaha got the job done

What teams in the top 20 should concern us right now?

Our biggest/boldest predictions for the rest of the regular season

Quick look at Monday’s Beanpot

