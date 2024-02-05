Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap February 5, 2024

Bemidji State (1) Ohio State

The Buckeyes tied a program record for goals in a game on Friday as they took down the Beavers 11-1. Just one OSU skater – Joy Dunne – scored more than one goal. A total of sixteen Buckeyes tallied points, led by Hannah Bilka, with a goal and three assists. Calli Forsberg ruined the shutout and got Bemidji on the board. On Saturday, they set a new program record with three short-handed goals as they cruised to a 9-1 win and weekend sweep. Jenna Buglioni opened the scoring and then put the first shorthander in. She also ended the scoring with a shorthander. Joceyln Amos also had a shorthander as well as an even strength goal. Kayla Santl was the goal scorer for Bemidji.

(9) St. Cloud State at (10) Wisconsin

See full Game 1 recap here. St. Cloud State got out to an early lead thanks to a deflection credited to Taylor Lind. Wisconsin replied with a goal from Maddi Wheeler in the second and then KK Harvey won the game in overtime. On Sunday, the Huskies once again took the early lead, this time on Alice Sauriol’s follow up of her own shot. The Badgers were quicker to respond this time as Kelly Gorbatenko poked in a rebound from Laila Edwards’ shot. Harvey scored her second of the weekend on a power play in the second to give UW a 2-1 lead. Laney Potter scored her second and third goals of the season midway through the final frame to extend the lead to 4-1. Emma Gentry continued her hot streak by lighting the lamp to make it 4-2, but Lacey Eden’s empty netter secured a 5-2 Badger win and weekend sweep.

(3) Colgate at (4) Clarkson



The Golden Knights came out flying and carried the force of the first frame to a 3-1 win. Clarkson outshot the Raiders 20-6 in the first, absolutely controlling play. Colgate held them off for the first part of the frame, but Jenna Goodwin, Haley Winn and Jaden Bogden all scored in the final eight minutes of the frame to put Clarkson up 3-0. Colgate was never able to find their footing and while they pushed back a bit in the second and got a goal from Danielle Serdachny, the Golden Knights did not back down and did not allow another goal.

(3) Colgate at (8) St. Lawrence



The Saints closed out an emphatic statement weekend with an overtime win over Colgate. Anna Segedi opened the scoring when she converted a turnover into a breakaway midway through the first to five St. Lawrence a 1-0 lead. Colgate tried to take control of the game back in the second, keeping SLU off the board and holding possession. They eventually tied the game with a goal from Danielle Serdachny in transition. On the power play to end the frame, Ally Simpson’s shot from the point ran into a bunch of traffic and ended up in the back of the net to put the Raiders up 2-1 at the second intermission. The teams were closely matched through the third, but St. Lawrence found the equalizer on their fourth power play of the game when Abby Hustler put back a rebound to tie it 2-2. In the extra frame, the Saints killed a penalty and took that momentum to end it as Mae Batherson had the puck in the slot and hit Segedi at the back post to give St. Lawrence the 3-2 win.

(6) Cornell at (4) Clarkson

The Golden Knights dominated in shots on net, 43-16, but Annelies Bergmann earned her second career shutout and set a new career record for saves as she stonewalled Clarkson while the defense racked up 32 blocks to help Cornell team to a 3-0 win. Kaitlin Jockims put the Big Red up 1-0 in the first on an off-balanced shot from distance. NCAA points leader Izzy Daniel took advantage of a turnover early in the second to double the lead. In the third, a Grace Dwyer block led to a Karel Prefontaine breakaway that made it 3-0 and then the Cornell defense settled in even more to close out the game.

St. Thomas at (5) Minnesota

St. Thomas’ Nicole Vallario looked to have the Tommies going to the locker room up 1-0 but Abbey Murphy struck on the power play in the final 40 seconds of the frame to tie the game 1-1 at the first break. After a scoreless second, Josefin Bouveng scored from distance to make it 2-1. Madison Kaiser had a goal overturned, but eventually got on the board with an empty-netter to secure a 3-1 win for the Gophers. In the second game, Bouveng scored on the power play but St. Thomas replied exactly a minute later as Lauren Stenslie tied the game 1-1. Abbey Murphy scored early in the second, but once again the Tommies quickly replied, this time as Ella Boerger showed off a bit on her own to make it 2-2. Emma Kreisz scored on the power play to put Minnesota up 3-2 and then Murphy lit the lamp again to make it 4-2. She received a game misconduct for boarding at the end of the second and would miss the rest of the game. Peyton Hemp added a goal in the third and the Gophers held off the Tommies to take a 5-2 win and weekend sweep.

(6) Cornell at (8) St. Lawrence



Aly McLeod scored 16 seconds into the game on Friday, setting the tone for a frenetic close game as St. Lawrence took a 1-0 lead. Cornell pushed back in the second, holding possession and looking for an opportunity to even things up. Avi Adam found herself with the puck and wide open in the slot midway through the game and she did not miss to tie the game 1-1. The game-winner was full of controversy as Cornell goalie Annelies Bergmann was knocked down during chaos for a loose puck in front of the net. Melissa Jeffries’ shot sailed into the net and after a long review, the goal was called good. The Big Red could not find the equalizer and the Saints took the win.

Minnesota State at (7) Minnesota Duluth

Danielle Burgen continued a hot streak with her third and fourth goals over the last three games to lead UMD to a 3-0 win. Her first was a highlight reel goal as she was falling with her back to the goal and whacked the puck out of the air with her backhand to make it 1-0. Mannon McMahon streaked up the ice to beat her defender and then cleaned up her own rebound to make it 2-0. In the second, Bergen tapped in another to make it 3-0. Hailey MacLeod earned the shutout in the win. On Saturday, Olivia Wallin and Clara Van Wieren each scored on the power play and the Bulldogs held the Mavericks off the board until the final two minutes of the weekend before Sydney Langseth broke up the shutout to make it a 2-1 Minnesota Duluth win.

(12) Princeton at (9) Quinnipiac

The Bobcats snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Princeton. Sophie Turner put Quinnipiac on the board at the end of the 1st on a one-timer from Kate Reilly. Reilly lit the lamp herself at the end of a major penalty power play to start the second to make it 2-0. Kendall Cooper extended the lead at the end of the second to make it 3-0. Princeton pulled one back near the end of the game as Sarah Paul broke up the shutout, but Quinnipiac took the win.

Providence vs. (11) Connecticut (home and home)

UConn skated to yet another time, their sixth of the season, Friday night. This one they earned in come-from-behind fashion. Providence had a 2-0 lead with less than five minutes to play thanks to goals from Reichen Kirchmair and Lindsay Bochna. But the Huskies came out firing in the final frame, holding the Friars to just two shots. They finally broke through on the power play in the final three minutes when Riley Grimley lit the lamp. Less than a minute later, Kathryn Stockdale tied the game. Overtime did not find a winner and this one ended 2-2. Not happy to end in another deadlock, Connecticut took an overtime win Saturday to push their Hockey East unbeaten streak to 18 games. Stockdale scored her second of the weekend at the midpoint of the game, putting away a rebound to make it 1-0 Huskies. This time it was the Friars who came from behind to force overtime as Audrey Knapp scored to make it 1-1. With 74 seconds left in the extra frame, Ashley Allard hopped on a loose puck to end the game and give UConn the win.

New Hampshire vs. (13) Northeastern (home and home)

Over the course of two very close games, these teams tied in shots on goals, 28-28 in the first game and 31-31 in the second. On Thursday New Hampshire jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to Nicole Kelly and Kira Juodikis and it looked like that’s how the first would end, but Peyton Anderson found Katy Knoll all alone in the slot with 8.1 seconds left in the period to cut the lead to 2-1. The teams were well matched and went back and forth. Anderson scored a minute into the third to tie the game and force overtime. Jules Constantinople won it for the Huskies on what looked to be a broken play as she and Taze Thompson weren’t in sync in front of the net. But Constantinople’s backhand beat Sedona Blair to give NU the 3-2 OT win. In the second game, Peyton Compton put away a rebound 2:41 into the first and that would be the only scoring for the ensuing 39:51 as the teams fought to gain an edge. UNH looked to have that in hand in the third, as they scored three unanswered. Kelly and Jada Christian scored in the first few minutes and then Nicole added a shorthander to put the Wildcats up 3-1. But Northeastern pulled their goalie and Taze Thompson pulled the Huskies within one. Again with the extra attacker, Lily Shannon put away a rebound in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. Then it took just 26 seconds of overtime for Katy Knoll to see and take the open space in front of the net and give Northeastern the win.

(14) Yale at RPI

Amanda Rampado made 41 saves and surpassed 3,000 for her career, making her the second in program history to reach the mark. Maddy Papineau scored late in the first on a 2-on-1 rush to put the Engineers on the board first and then Ellie Kaiser scored in the final minute of the frame to make it 2-0 at the break. Anna Bargman put away a rebound in the second to cut the lead to 2-1 for Yale. Nyah Philip extended RPI’s lead midway through the second and Kaiser added an empty-netter to give Rensselaer the 4-1 win.

(14) Yale at Union

Junior Pia Dukarich set a new program record with 17 shutouts with the Bulldogs’ 4-0 win over Union. Emma Harvey, Carina DiAntonio, Jordan Ray and Claire Sedgewick were the goal-scorers for Yale in the win.

Mercyhurst at (15) Penn State

On Friday, Kendall Butze had two assists and Lyndie Lobdell, Maddy Christian, Brianna Brooks and Tessa Janecke each scored to lead the Nittany Lions to a 4-0 win. In the second game, Mercyhurst took a 2-0 lead into the second thanks to goals from Vanessa Upson and Thea Johansson 11 seconds apart. Leah Stecker pulled one back for Penn State midway through the third and then Brooks added a power play goal in the final two minutes to force overtime. Maggie MacEachern ended the game 19 seconds into the extra frame to earn the sweep for Penn State.

(15) Boston College vs. Boston University (home and home)

Julia Pellerin scored late in the second period to put Boston College ahead. Sammy Taber added an empty netter to make it a 2-0 lead and Sammy Smigliani’s goal in the final minutes pushed it to a 3-0 win for the Eagles. In the second game, Liv Haag chased down a clear during a BC power play, stole the puck from the goalie and neatly put BU up 1-0 just before the end of the 1st. The Terriers controlled the play through the middle, outshooting Boston University 18-5 in the second. Christina Vote came out of the penalty box to score a beauty of a backhander to make it 2-0. Lacey Martin’s power play goal ensured the 3-0 win for Boston University.