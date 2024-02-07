D-II/III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – February 7, 2024

Some top seeds are already determined as the final weeks of the regular season play out, but in many other conferences, the battles from top to bottom are still on the line to determine the top seed, home-ice berths and even qualification for the post-season. There is plenty to be motivated about with the remaining games on the schedule. Speaking of motivation, I was marginally better with last week’s picks going 9-3-3 (.669). That pushed the overall numbers up a couple of percentage points to 111-52-12 (.669) which is still directionally correct for a strong playoff run. First things first with the remaining couple of weeks and starting with this week’s dynamic conference matchups. Here are the picks this week in the East:

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Arcadia v. Neumann

This mid-week special should be very entertaining with one Knights monikered team sure to come away with a win. In this case it is the host Black Knights who find a way to rally for the one-goal victory – Neumann, 4-3

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Fitchburg State v. Plymouth State

The Panthers and Falcons always play a spirited and physical game. The home team is clearly focused on finishing the season strong in preparation for the playoffs that will run through their building and do so with a number of power play goals to take the win – PSU, 6-3

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Worcester State

The Corsairs are in a tight battle with Fitchburg State for second place and a win over the Lancers on the road would be a welcome added point total in the standings. It’s a close contest that gets decided late with a power play goal – UMD, 4-3

Friday, February 9, 2024

Endicott v. University of New England

The Gulls have picked up their game in the second half with Andrew Kurapov and Jackson Sterrett being prominent on scoresheets recently. They factor in here as well in a big one-goal road win over the recently struggling Nor’easters – Endicott, 3-2

(13) Skidmore v. (5) Elmira

The Soaring Eagles are looking to finish strong on home ice as they entertain a top tier team in the final week of the regular season. Nothing sends a message that your playoff ready like a win over a key contender. Empty-net goal provides the final margin in a close game – Elmira, 4-2

Colby v. (7) Trinity

The Bantams have been consistent and very solid in their play backed by the great goaltending of Devon Bobak and timely scoring from a host of players like Kyle Tomaso. Same formula picks up another win at home against the Mules – Trinity, 5-3

Post v. Franklin Pierce

The Ravens should not take the Eagles lightly as they have battled every NE-10 team this year for the full 60 minutes or more as needed. Drew Blodgett has given Post a chance to win in goal but the Ravens get it done late for the much needed win – FPU, 4-3

Morrisville v. Canton

This Kangaroos love the SUNYAC matchups and especially on home ice. Lots of entertainment value here in a seesaw affair that comes down to a third period goal by the home team that delivers the “W” – Canton, 4-3

(4) Plattsburgh v. Cortland

The Cardinals very much want the top spot in the SUNYAC standings but can’t look past a Red Dragon team that clearly has aspirations to move up the standings. Expect this one to be low-scoring and maybe require some overtime and a Bennett Stockdale game-winner – Plattsburgh, 3-2

Saturday, February 3, 2024

(4) Plattsburgh v. Oswego

The Lakers will want to send a message about their contending for the SUNYAC title and nothing better than beating the defending champs to send the message. Shane Bull and Tyler Flack have been big-game players and show up for this one – Oswego, 3-2

Anna Maria v. Rivier

The teams will be part of MASCAC next year but the last battles as Independents this year mean some bragging rights. This one should see some physical play and a lot of Grade A scoring opportunities that the visitors take advantage of for the win – Anna Maria, 5-4

(13) Skidmore v. (1) Hobart

The Statesmen have been dominant on home ice as a portent of what teams can expect in the upcoming playoffs. Don’t be surprised if the scoreboard has a crooked number early, it’s how the home team has been rolling in the second half against everyone – Hobart, 4-1

Western New England v. (11) Curry

The Colonels are in a logjam in the CCC standings so every win keeps them up with Endicott in the battle for the top seed. Gage Dill and his line have been super-productive and carry the offense in a tidy win at home with Shane Soderwall keeping the Golden Bears at bay – Curry, 4-1

Wilkes v. (13) Stevenson

Both teams are battling for second place in the UCHC standings and home ice here makes all the difference in a game that features great special teams and goals to delight the fans. Liam McCanney is the difference for the Mustangs – Stevenson, 5-3

Alvernia v. (2) Utica

The Pioneers have been cruising in the conference but best not take the Golden Wolves lightly. A fast start on home ice is exactly the recipe for a comfortable win playing with the lead. Even-strength goals create quick momentum for the Pioneers – Utica, 5-2

It is the final week of play in the NEHC and all others have a couple more games to impact their post-season dreams – “Drop the Puck!”