Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) and Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) recap a weekend heavy in overtime games around NCAA women’s hockey. St. Lawrence forward Julia Gosling joins Nicole to talk about a big weekend for the Saints. And we look at the semifinalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award and take a glance at a big series ahead in Minnesota.

