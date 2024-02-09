NCAA D-III West Hockey Weekend Picks

February rolls on and it’s the end of the regular season for NCHA and WIAC teams while MIAC teams continue on with their regular season action for one more week after this one.

Speaking of the NCHA, the biggest matchup of the weekend out west features Adrian and Trine, two nationally ranked teams in the USCHO.com poll battling for the top spot.

MIAC

Hamline (7-12-2, 3-8-1) vs. Augsburg (11-8-2, 8-3-1)

The Pipers will have their hands full against the Auggies, who are in second place in the MIAC and still within striking distance of the regular season crown. If Samuel Vyletelka is on top of his game, and the offense is clicking, it will be tough for Hamline to sneak out of this series with a win. Vyletelka has 15 games with 30 or more saves.

Augsburg, 5-2 and 4-1

St. Scholastica (14-6-1, 7-4-1) ) vs.Saint Mary’s (7-12-2, 5-6-1)

For the Saints, the goal is to get back on track after being swept by Bethel last week. The Saints have yet to go 2-0 in a weekend series in 2024 and wouldn’t mind seeing that trend change this week. The Cardinals need a strong performance here to keep their hopes alive for a MIAC tournament berth. St. Scholastica has played three consecutive games decided by a goal, two ending in losses. The little things matter. But it’s worth noting the Cardinals are 6-2-2 at home this year. Both of these games are at Saint Mary’s.

St. Scholastica, 4-2; Saint Marys, 3-2

Concordia (10-8-3, 5-5-2) vs. Gustavus (8-11-2, 3-8-1)

While the Gusties are playing for pride, the Cobbers are in the hunt for a playoff berth. Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe has been playing well for Concordia, especially on special teams where he’s tallied eight power play goals, tied for the fifth most in NCAA Division III. Gustavus has one win in its last eight outings, but the Gusties compete as four of those losses are by a goal.

Concordia, 4-3 and 3-1

NCHA

No. 10 Trine (18-5, 13-3 ) vs. No. 3 Adrian (17-5-1, 14-2)

Two top 10 teams in the nation playing for the right to be the top seed in the NCHA tournament. It doesn’t get much better than that.

As long as the Bulldogs earn at least one point over the weekend, they are good to go. The worse they could be, however is the third seed if they come up empty-handed.

Trine has an opportunity to win a regular-season NCHA title for the first time and need five points to do it. This should be fun to watch.

Adrian, 5-4; Trine, 4-3

MSOE (12-9-2, 6-9-1) vs. Concordia (8-15, 6-10)

The Raiders are currently in the fifth spot for the upcoming conference tournament. They are up three points on the Falcons and need at least two more points this weekend to seal the deal on the five seed. But they could end up as low as eight if things don’t work out. Concordia also has a shot at the fifth seed if it can pick up five points.

MSOE, 3-2; Concordia, 2-1

Aurora (12-10-1, 11-5) )vs. Lake Forest (6-17, 3-13)

The Spartans are assured of a top four spot. But they could end up as high as the No. 2 seed if they can dominate the weekend by winning every point and Trine fails to win a point. Either way, it’s a big series and a chance for Aurora to take some extra momentum into the playoffs.

Lake Forest is trying to salvage its season and avoid missing a tourney berth. They have a chance to be as high as sixth. The good news for Lake Forest is it holds a tiebreaker over Lawrence and Marian.

Aurora, 5-2 and 4-1

WIAC

No. 15 UW-Eau Claire (15-6-2, 9-3-1) at UW-Stout (9-12-2, 7-6)

The Blugolds are unbeaten in their last seven and have already beaten the Blue Devils once this year, winning 4-3 on Dec. 2. UW-Eau Claire has recorded four shutouts in that stretch and defense will be key against a UW-Stout team that leads the WIAC in goals scored (84) and has the top two goal scorers in the league in Boyd Stahlbaum and Peyton Hart.

UW-Eau Claire, 3-0 and 3-1

UW-Superior (11-11-1, 6-6-1) at No. 8 UW-Stevens Point (17-5-1, 11-2)

The Pointers look to wrap up the regular season on a high note and extend their win streak, which is currency at three games. The Yellowjackets beat the Pointers 3-1 back on Dec. 2 and wouldn’t mind a repeat of that success. UW-Stevens Point has lost just once at home this season while UW-Superior has just three wins on the road and is just 3-5-1 in 2024.

UW-Stevens Point, 5-2 and 4-3