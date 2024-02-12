Boston College gets 24 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in Feb. 12 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll, edges No. 2 North Dakota by single voting point

With 24 first-place votes this week, Boston College retains the top spot in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll by one voting point (949-948) over No. 2 North Dakota, who received 14 first-place votes from the voters and remains the second-ranked team.

Boston University stays No. 3 with 11 first-place votes and Wisconsin is again No. 4 with the last first-place vote. Denver moves up one to sit fifth this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Feb. 12, 2024

Michigan State rises three to No. 6, Maine is again seventh, Minnesota is still No. 8, while Quinnipiac is down four to ninth and Providence holds steady at No. 10.

No new teams enter the poll this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine others received votes in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.