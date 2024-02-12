Big weekends for Michigan State, Minnesota, UMass; PairWise update: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 18

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this February 12, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

  • Michigan State and Minnesota have statement weekends in the Big Ten
  • UMass moves to 10th in the PairWise with sweep of UConn
  • Quinnipiac’s loss at St. Lawrence drops them to ninth in the PairWise
  • Stonehill gets its first D-I win
  • PairWise analysis
  • Should the PairWise be changed so Arizona State gets in?
  • Beanpot preview

