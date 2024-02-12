Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this February 12, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

Michigan State and Minnesota have statement weekends in the Big Ten

UMass moves to 10th in the PairWise with sweep of UConn

Quinnipiac’s loss at St. Lawrence drops them to ninth in the PairWise

Stonehill gets its first D-I win

PairWise analysis

Should the PairWise be changed so Arizona State gets in?

Beanpot preview

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

