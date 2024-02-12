Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this February 12, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- Michigan State and Minnesota have statement weekends in the Big Ten
- UMass moves to 10th in the PairWise with sweep of UConn
- Quinnipiac’s loss at St. Lawrence drops them to ninth in the PairWise
- Stonehill gets its first D-I win
- PairWise analysis
- Should the PairWise be changed so Arizona State gets in?
- Beanpot preview
