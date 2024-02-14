D-II/III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – February 14, 2024

It may be Valentine’s Day but do not look for much love to be shared between foes on the ice this week.

For the NEHC it is now “win or go home” time as the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament begins on Saturday. Elsewhere there are still battles across the conference for playoff position, home-ice seeding and for some, earning a spot in the conference tournament to play on further this season. There is no question the stakes are higher and like the action on the ice, I need to be better for my picks moving forward and last week trended in a positive direction when my picks went 11-2-2 (.800). The solid week pushed my overall numbers to 122-54-14 (.679) which is heading towards a very productive playoff run in February and into March. This week features the final picks of the regular season as well as the quarterfinal round for the NEHC in an expected exciting week in the East beginning on Wednesday night:

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

(4) Geneseo v. Morrisville

The Knights do not have much to play for having already secured the top seed in the SUNYAC tournament but knowing they have a bye to open the tournament, the Knights might just fly around like it is already a quarterfinal matchup. The Mustangs have been tough at home but are no match for the depth of their opponent – Geneseo, 4-2

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Plymouth State v. Massachusetts-Dartmouth

The Panthers and Corsairs are currently sitting No. 1 and No. 2 atop the MASCAC standings and while this game might not mean too much to the regular season impact, the message that can be sent for the playoffs is important as a possible final round matchup. Visitors eke it out – PSU, 4-3

Worcester State v. Salem State

The Vikings have two of the conference’s best in Erik Larsson and Zach Dill upfront, but they will need some secondary scoring to overcome a determined Lancer team that will look for an upset at “The Rockett” – Salem State, 5-4

Friday, February 16, 2024

Salve Regina v. University of New England

Can it get much better than the final game of the regular season deciding the final home-ice seeding in the CCC? This one means a lot for the home team if they want the tiebreaker to take third place over the visitors. Salve Regina has been hot offensively in last two games and continue with a big road win – SRU, 3-2

Assumption v. Southern New Hampshire

The Penmen have the most to play for in this matchup as they are in a battle for second place with St. Michael’s and Franklin Pierce lurking just a point behind. The Greyhounds are in tune up mode for a NE-10 title run and will be extremely focused to continue their dominant season – Assumption, 4-3

(6) Trinity v. Wesleyan

The Bantams have clinched the top seed and Wesleyan needs a couple of wins and a lot to go right elsewhere just to qualify for the NESCAC tournament. The motivation is high for the Cardinals, but the Bantams take it to their Connecticut neighbors – Trinity, 5-3

Franklin Pierce v. St. Anselm

The Ravens might consider this to be a possible NE-10 tournament matchup in the not-so-distant future, but the focus is on a good weekend and results that might earn them second place in the standings. This series will be very entertaining with the visitors finding an OT winner to open the two-game series – FPU, 4-3

Arcadia v. (2) Utica

The Pioneers have been rolling through the UCHC and will not take their foot off the gas pedal in fine-tuning their game for a playoff run into March. A fast start from a deep and balanced group of front spearheads a comfortable win at home – Utica, 6-2

Cortland v. Oswego

The Lakers are at home and need a win to secure the second seed in the SUNYAC playoffs with Plattsburgh having a game in hand. The Red Dragons are locked into the No. 4 spot so they cannot change anything other than sending a message for the playoffs. It is a playoff style game with a home team win – Oswego, 3-2

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Massachusetts-Boston v. (13) Skidmore

The No. 6 seeded Beacons travel to face the No. 3 seeded Thoroughbreds in what projects to be a low-scoring quarterfinal matchup in the NEHC. Sam Best has been good for UMB, but Tate Brandon is a bit better and makes the difference here – Skidmore, 3-2

Southern Maine v. (12) Norwich

The teams closed out the regular season in Maine and now the Cadets play host in this quarterfinal matchup where they will not take for granted the win that earned them the No. 2 seed. Kerner & Co. get it done to the delight of the Kreitzberg faithful – Norwich, 4-2

VSU-Castleton v. (1) Hobart

The Statesmen hosted the Spartans last Friday and won comfortably but do not expect Mark Taylor’s team to relax now that the stakes are much higher. Nobody has taken out Hobart on home ice and the Spartans will not in this game either – Hobart, 4-1

Babson v. (8) Elmira

The dreaded No. 4 hosting No. 5 game is always a tough pick, and the Soaring Eagles earned the hosting role by a tiebreaker over the Beavers. It is a TRAP GAME alert if there is such a thing in the playoffs because the Beavers have a three-game win streak for only the second time this season. Character players make the difference in a stunning OT win for the visitors – Babson, 3-2

King’s v. Manhattanville

The Valiants lost two critical games to Chatham last weekend with a home-ice playoff berth in sight. The Monarchs will not be an easy out but M’ville needs to build some momentum for the UCHC tournament and win here helps – Manhattanville, 5-3

Fredonia v. (5) Plattsburgh

The Cardinals may not be playing for a higher seeding, but Fredonia is definitely in a playoff eligibility and position battle. This one will be tight early until the Cardinal 200-foot pressure wears down the Blue Devils – Plattsburgh, 5-2

Lots to play for in the final games of the regular season and quarterfinal playoff games. It is what everyone has been playing for and leading up to – “Drop the Puck!”