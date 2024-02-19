Boston College earns all 50 first-place votes, sits a unanimous No. 1 team in Feb. 19 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Boston College is again the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, getting all 50 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Boston University is up one to No. 2, Denver moves up two to sit third, Michigan State jumps two to fourth, and North Dakota falls two, now tied for No. 4 with Michigan State.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – Feb. 19, 2024

Wisconsin drops two to No. 6, Quinnipiac is up two to No. 7, Minnesota stays eighth, Maine falls two to No. 9, and Colorado College vaults up five to sit 10th this week.

Providence falls out of the top 10, going from 10th to 12th in this week’s poll.

No new teams enter the poll this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, seven others received votes this week from the voters.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.