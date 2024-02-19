Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this February 19, 2024 edition.
In this episode:
- The most disastrous weekend of the season for the USCHO Top 10
- What teams were most impacted by the weekend’s results
- North Dakota, Wisconsin, Maine didn’t suffer much in the PairWise despite getting swept
- Which teams are, or close to, locks for the NCAA tournament
- The tight CCHA race, with a nod to Atlantic Hockey and the NCHC
- Congratulations to Norm Bazin for his 300th win
