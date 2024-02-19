Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this February 19, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

The most disastrous weekend of the season for the USCHO Top 10

What teams were most impacted by the weekend’s results

North Dakota, Wisconsin, Maine didn’t suffer much in the PairWise despite getting swept

Which teams are, or close to, locks for the NCAA tournament

The tight CCHA race, with a nod to Atlantic Hockey and the NCHC

Congratulations to Norm Bazin for his 300th win

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Find our podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts