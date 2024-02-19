Rough weekend for top 10 teams makes conference races, PairWise interesting: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 6 Episode 18

By and
-

Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review the games of the weekend and news of the week in this February 19, 2024 edition.

In this episode:

  • The most disastrous weekend of the season for the USCHO Top 10
  • What teams were most impacted by the weekend’s results
  • North Dakota, Wisconsin, Maine didn’t suffer much in the PairWise despite getting swept
  • Which teams are, or close to, locks for the NCAA tournament
  • The tight CCHA race, with a nod to Atlantic Hockey and the NCHC
  • Congratulations to Norm Bazin for his 300th win

This episode is sponsored by the NCAA Division I Men’s Frozen Four, April 11 and 13 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit: ncaa.com/mfrozenfour

Subscribe to this college hockey podcast on Apple podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Find our podcast archive at USCHO.com/podcasts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR