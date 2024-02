Hockey East announced Monday that Maine senior forward Donavan Villeneuve-Houle has been suspended for one game stemming from an incident at 4:42 of the second period on Feb. 17 at New Hampshire.

On the play, Villeneuve-Houle was assessed a five-minute major penalty for contact to the head and a game misconduct.

Villeneuve-Houle is ineligible to play Feb. 23 against Northeastern and is able to return to the Black Bears’ lineup on Feb. 24 against the Huskies.