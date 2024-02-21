Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 14 – The postseason begins (for some), USA Hockey’s Katie Million joins the show

Nicole Haase (@NicoleHaase) and Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) are joined by USA Hockey Director of Women’s National Team Programs to talk about selecting national teams, the future of Olympic centralization, the PWHL’s impact on international women’s hockey and more. Plus, we look back at the final weekend of the regular season in ECAC Hockey, the CHA and the NEWHA and take a glance at what’s to come in the first weekend of the postseason in those leagues and the last regular-season games for Hockey East and the WCHA.

