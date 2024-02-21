Adrian hockey standout Rehding answers when opportunity knocks

Mathew Rehding never had a chance to make an official visit to Adrian because of the pandemic.

But the senior forward knew what he was getting into as the Bulldogs boast one of NCAA Division III hockey’s elite programs.

“A former teammate of mine, Chase Spencer, told me about the program, and he said this was the place to be,” Rehding said. “I’m glad I came here. I have great teammates and the coaches are wonderful. They push us to be our best every day and excel at what we do.”

Rehding is certainly excelling at what he does, leading the Bulldogs in scoring (43 points). He’s come through with 16 goals and 27 assists, both team highs, and he’s helped Adrian skate into contention for another NCHA tourney title and trip to the NCAA tournament.

“Personally, I can’t complain being the top scorer. But it’s obviously a team effort. I’m happy with where we are at as a team and we want to keep moving forward.”

Rehding hit the 100-career point milestone last weekend in the opening series of the conference tournament against Concordia, another highlight of what has been his best season yet for the third-ranked team in the USCHO.com poll.

After scoring nine goals and dishing out 17 assists in his first two seasons combined, he has racked up 27 goals and 48 assists over the last two years.

“It’s just opportunity,” Rehding said. “Last year Matus Spodniak and Alessio Luciani got all the attention and I was in the shadows. This year, I’m front and center. I’m getting more opportunities to help the team.”

Of course, he wouldn’t be the player he is today without having a chance to be around the two former Adrian stars he mentioned earlier.

“They are both great on and off the ice and seeing their habits and how they work, it was special. It’s why they are at the next level,” Rehding said. “They helped me a lot with my game.”

Rehding said his success is tied to knowing where his teammates are on the ice and vice versa. It’s helped the Bulldogs (21-5-1) thrive with one of the top offenses in hockey, averaging close to five goals per game (4.8). Adrian is allowing only 1.9 goals per outing.

“It’s about accountability through each line and relying on each other to make plays. We work well as a team,” Rehding said.

A native of Ontario, Rehding started playing hockey at a young age.

“I’ve been in hockey since I was 3 years old and started playing for a team when I was five. I’ve loved it ever since,” Rehding said. “I played other sports like lacrosse and soccer, but hockey stuck out. I was definitely the best at hockey. I stuck with it and here we are.”

He points out the relationships he’s forged in the sport has been one of the most enjoyable aspects.

“In hockey, you are so invested day in and day out,” Rehding said. “I’ve been able to develop a bond with my teammates and coaches. It’s special coming to the rink every day with them. It’s so fun to be around.”

Rehding is part of an Adrian team that features four other players with 30 or more points. Jaden Shields (9 goals, 26 assists), Zachary Heintz (15 goals, 19 assists), Bradley Somers (12 goals, 21 assists) and Jacob Suede (11 goals, 19 assists) have all been among the key contributors.

The Bulldogs are hoping to punch a ticket to the NCAA tournament and make another run at the national title.

Teamwork is the key to making it happen.

“It’s going to take everyone playing their best every minute of the game,” Rehding said. “We can’t take our foot off the gas peal. If we are on our game, our A game that is, we are tough to beat.”

Rehding would love to play beyond college and is hoping this season will help pave the way for the chance to do so.

“I’ve still got more games here, but I’m hoping I get the chance (to play pro) after the season I am having,” Rehding said. “I’m not the biggest or the strongest, but I hope other aspects of my game will make up for that.”