ECAC Hockey women’s conference announces three all-league teams, one all-rookie squad for ’23-24 season

ECAC Hockey has announced its three all-league teams and one all-rookie team for the 2023-24 season.

First Team All-ECAC

Izzy Daniel, F, Cornell, Sr.

Danielle Serdachny, F, Colgate, Gr.

Sarah Fillier, F, Princeton, Sr.

Nicole Gosling, D, Clarkson, Sr.

Mae Batherson, D, St. Lawrence, Gr.

Michelle Pasiechnyk, G, Clarkson, Sr.

Second Team All-ECAC

Julia Gosling, F, St. Lawrence, Sr.

Abby Hustler, F, St. Lawrence, Jr.

Elle Hartje, F, Yale, Sr.

Haley Winn, D, Clarkson, Jr.

Sydney Morrow, D, Colgate, So.

Emma-Sofie Nordström, G, St. Lawrence, So.

Third Team All-ECAC

Elyssa Biederman, F, Colgate, So.

Anna Segedi, F, St. Lawrence, Sr.

Dominique Petrie, F, Clarkson, Gr.

Kendall Cooper, D, Quinnipiac, Sr.

Kate Reilly, D, Quinnipiac, Gr.

Hannah Murphy, G, Colgate, Jr.

ECAC All-Rookie Team

Emma Pais,* F, Colgate, Fr.

Kahlen Lamarche, F, Quinnipiac, Fr.

Karel Prefontaine, F, Cornell, Fr.

Andrea Trnková, D, Rensselaer, Fr.

Keira Hurry, D, Clarkson, Fr.

Annelies Bergmann,* G, Cornell, Fr.

*Denotes unanimous selection