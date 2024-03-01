ECAC Hockey women’s conference announces three all-league teams, one all-rookie squad for ’23-24 season

Izzy Daniel has collected 20 goals and 34 assists for 54 points this season for Cornell (photo: Lexi Woodcock/Cornell Athletics).

ECAC Hockey has announced its three all-league teams and one all-rookie team for the 2023-24 season.

First Team All-ECAC
Izzy Daniel, F, Cornell, Sr.
Danielle Serdachny, F, Colgate, Gr.
Sarah Fillier, F, Princeton, Sr.
Nicole Gosling, D, Clarkson, Sr.
Mae Batherson, D, St. Lawrence, Gr.
Michelle Pasiechnyk, G, Clarkson, Sr.

Second Team All-ECAC
Julia Gosling, F, St. Lawrence, Sr.
Abby Hustler, F, St. Lawrence, Jr.
Elle Hartje, F, Yale, Sr.
Haley Winn, D, Clarkson, Jr.
Sydney Morrow, D, Colgate, So.
Emma-Sofie Nordström, G, St. Lawrence, So.

Third Team All-ECAC
Elyssa Biederman, F, Colgate, So.
Anna Segedi, F, St. Lawrence, Sr.
Dominique Petrie, F, Clarkson, Gr.
Kendall Cooper, D, Quinnipiac, Sr.
Kate Reilly, D, Quinnipiac, Gr.
Hannah Murphy, G, Colgate, Jr.

ECAC All-Rookie Team
Emma Pais,* F, Colgate, Fr.
Kahlen Lamarche, F, Quinnipiac, Fr.
Karel Prefontaine, F, Cornell, Fr.
Andrea Trnková, D, Rensselaer, Fr.
Keira Hurry, D, Clarkson, Fr.
Annelies Bergmann,* G, Cornell, Fr.

*Denotes unanimous selection

