Hockey East announces women’s all-rookie team, three all-star teams, five individual awards for 2023-24 college hockey campaign

Hockey East Association has announced the 2023-24 women’s all-rookie team, women’s all-star teams and five other season-long awards as voted by the league’s 10 head coaches.

All-Rookie Team

G: Sedona Blair, New Hampshire

D: Molly Jordan, Boston College

F: Ashley Allard, UConn

F: Audrey Knapp, Providence

F: Allie Lalonde, Northeastern

F: Kaylee Lewis, Vermont

F: Julia Pellerin, Boston College

F: Sammy Taber, Boston College *

First-Team All-Stars

G: Gwyneth Philips, Northeastern, GR

D: Megan Carter, Northeastern, GR *

D: Camryn Wong, UConn, GR

F: Jada Habisch, UConn, SR

F: Ida Kuoppala, Maine, GR

F: Natalie Mlynkova, Vermont, SR *

Second-Team All-Stars

G: Tia Chan, UConn, JR

D: Jules Constantinople, Northeastern, SO

D: Krista Parkkonen, Vermont, SO

F: Peyton Anderson, Northeastern, GR

F: Lacey Martin, Boston University, SR

F: Sammy Taber, Boston College, FR

Third-Team All-Stars

G: Sedona Blair, New Hampshire, FR

D: Rae Breton, New Hampshire, GR

D: Brooke Becker, Providence, SR

F: Skylar Irving, Northeastern, JR

F: Kira Juodikis, New Hampshire, JR

F: Katy Knoll, Northeastern, GR

*denotes unanimous selection

Also recognized for her efforts in the 2023-24 campaign is Northeastern’s Megan Carter, who has been named defender of the year for the second straight season. It is the fifth consecutive year that a Husky has been tabbed as the league’s best defender.

UConn senior Kathryn Stockdale has been honored as the best defensive forward during the regular season. She becomes the fourth Husky to win the award, following Jennifer Chiasson (2009-10), Leah Burress (2015-16), and Briana Colangelo (2017-18).

New Hampshire graduate forward Annie Berry was awarded the conference’s sportsmanship award for the second straight year. Berry has played 159 games in a Wildcat sweater and taken just 40 penalty minutes in conference play.

For the first time ever, two players share the league’s scoring crown as Maine’s Ida Kuoppala and Vermont’s Natalie Mlynkova (Zlin, Czechia) were honored as the highest point-getters in Hockey East play (15 goals, 11 assists, 26 points). Kuoppala is the first Maine Black Bear to lead the league in scoring, while Mlynkova is just the second Catamount to do so after Theresa Schafzahl in 2021-22.

Northeastern netminder Gwyneth Philips earned the three stars award, accumulating the highest total of points from first, second, and third star accolades during Hockey East league games over the course of the regular season.

Hockey East will announce finalists for the Player, Rookie, and Coach of the Year awards on Monday, March 4 at 3 p.m. EDT. The winners of those awards will then be revealed prior to the semifinals on March 6.