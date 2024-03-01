NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Championship Game Picks

Hello conference championship weekend.

This is what a lot of us have been waiting for, and it’s where NCAA tournament dreams are either going to come true or be dashed.

The MIAC, WIAC and NCHA all have automatic bids on the line Saturday, and I expect all three championship games to be competitive as can be. It’s a leave it all on the ice kind of weekend based on what’s at stake.

In the NCHA and WIAC, the final matchups are as expected. Adrian plays St. Norbert in a battle of the top two seeds, while the same is true in the WIAC, where UW-Stevens Point takes on UW-Eau Claire.

The MIAC has the most interesting championship game. Bethel faces off against St. Olaf. Bethel was expected to be here. St. Olaf is the one playing with house money.

Without further delay, here are the picks.

Bethel (18-5-3) vs. St. Olaf (13-11-3)

Winners of six in a row, the Royals are hosting the conference championship game for the first time since 2007. That’s the last time Bethel won the title.

The Oles are in the championship game as the fifth seed and are looking for their first title since 2022.

In the regular season between these two teams, two games went to overtime. One ended with Bethel prevailing in OT, the other finished in a tie before the Royals won the shootout. Bethel also notched a 3-1 win over St. Olaf.

Don’t expect a high scoring game. Goals are going to be at a premium. But don’t be surprised if this one goes to overtime to determine a winner.

Tyler Kostelecky leads the Royals with 13 goals and 13 assists. He’s the go-to player for this team, but he has a cast of talented teammates around him.

But the Oles have shown they can defend as well as anyone. They have yet to allow a goal in the tourney. Offensively, Connor Kalthoff leads the team in points with six goals and 14 assists.

This could go either way. And it’s hard betting against Bethel at home. But it’s even harder betting against St. Olaf on the road in the MIAC tournament.

St. Olaf, 3-2 OT

No. 3 Adrian (22-5-1) vs. St. No. 8 Norbert (21-6)

This is a matchup worthy of the NCAA tournament. Maybe even a national championship game. As it is, these two teams are set to battle for the Harris Cup Saturday.

The Bulldogs and Green Knights split in the regular season, with Adrian taking a 4-1 win and St. Norbert winning 6-2.

Adrian has won the last two championships while St. Norbert is seeking its first crown since 2020.

Could we see a lot of goals Saturday night? Absolutely. Both of these teams are really good at putting the puck in the back of the net.

Adrian averages nearly five goals per game, led by Zachary Heintz, who has scored 17 this season. Mathew Rehding has scored 16. Goalie Dershawn Stewart has recorded five shutouts.

For St. Norbert, Liam Fraser and Adam Stacho are a formidable one-two punch, combining for 35 goals, including 18 from Stacho. And don’t forget about Logan Dombrowsky and his 14 goals and 21 assists.

Adrian has lost just once at home this season. So home ice means something.

Adrian, 5-4

No. 6 UW-Stevens Point (20-5-2) vs. UW-Eau Claire (17-8-2)

The Pointers take aim at winning another WIAC crown. This is their 10th straight appearance in this game and the sixth time in the last seven seasons they are hosting the Blugolds in the final.

UW-Stevens Point is 3-0 against UW-Eau Claire this season. The Pointers have scored 95 goals while allowing 65, with their offensive attack led by Fletcher Anderson, who has tallied 12 goals and 17 assists. Noah Finstrom has scored 11 goals and dished out 12 assists.

The Blugolds have managed 85 goals and have given up only 47. Kyler Grundy leads the attack with 11 goals and 19 assists.

All three meetings were decided by two goals or less. A hot start is going to be critical for UW-Eau Claire against an opponent that has just once loss at home this year.

This game should be entertaining from start to finish and could very well be decided late in the action.

UW-Stevens Point, 4-3