NCAA D-III Men’s Hockey First-Round Preview: Elmira hosting an experienced Gulls team

After losing in the semifinals of the NEHC tournament, Elmira benefited from their strong regular season and competitive schedule to earn one of the four at-large bids to the national tournament. Their reward was being able to host a first round game against the two-time defending champions from the CCC, Endicott. Despite having not played in a span that will be almost two full weeks, the Soaring Eagles are eager for the challenge against a team that gained invaluable experience on the way to last year’s Frozen Four.

“We started out great, had a bit of a lull and really struggled coming out of the semester break,” noted head coach Aaron Saul. “We had some big wins and play in a very tough conference, so we are pleased to be here and have the opportunity to play in front of our fans who really want some more hockey this season. I think we are rested and ready to go against a team that obviously knows what it takes to move on in this tournament with their success last year in hosting the Frozen Four.”

Elmira (19-7-1) finished with a 9-2-1 record on home ice with their only two losses coming to Hobart and Skidmore late in the season. Upfront the Soaring Eagles have a deep group of forwards led by Shawn Kennedy (13G – 23A – 36 Pts; +17), Nicholas Domitrovic (17G – 18A – 35 Pts; +24) and Janis Vizbelis (16G – 16A – 32 Pts; +15) who can be explosive in all situations but flourish in 5-on-5 hockey. The team has depth and balance and sophomore Kyle Curtin (22GP – 2.42GAA – .930SP – 2SO) has emerged as the man in the crease whom the Soaring Eagles have great confidence.

“I like our four lines and their ability to create pressure and chances,” said Saul. “Kyle probably got more starts than we had planned due to some injuries among our other two goalies, but he has taken control of the crease and gives us a chance to win every game.”

Endicott earned their NCAA bid by winning the CCC with a 2-1 win over Salve Regina on Saturday. The Gulls are led by the CCC Player of the Year, Andrew Kurapov (11G – 20A – 31 Pts; +13) who netted the game-winning goal against the Seahawks in the championship game. Senior Jackson Sterrett (15G – 12A – 27 Pts; +7) adds size and clutch scoring for the Gulls who pressure the puck everywhere and take advantage of the stellar goaltending tandem of Ryan Wilson (12GP – 1.88GAA – .935SP) and Atticus Kelly (15GP – 1.86GAA – .942SP) in returning to the NCAA tournament with hopes of advancing to the title game this year.

“Endicott has been her before,” said Saul. “We are very pleased that they are the team to travel, and we get a home game in front of our great fans. It should be a great game and exciting with everything on the line in a win-or-go-home scenario.”

This is the 19th appearance for Elmira in the NCAA tournament and their first since the 2021-22 season while Endicott is making their fourth appearance having reached last season’s Frozen Four where they lost in the semifinals to eventual champion, Hobart.

The Soaring Eagles and Gulls will be playing their first-round game at the Murray Athletic Center (Ice Arena) on Saturday, March 9 at 7 PM.