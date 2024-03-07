Ten finalists named for 2024 Patty Kazmaier Award as top player in NCAA Division I women’s college hockey

The 10 finalists for the 2024 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award were announced Thursday by the USA Hockey Foundation.

The honor, which was first presented in 1998, is awarded annually to the top play in NCAA Division I women’s hockey by the foundation.

The finalists, in alphabetical order, are as follows:

Izzy Daniel, Forward, Senior, Cornell

Sarah Fillier, Forward, Senior, Princeton

Caroline Harvey, Defender, Sophomore, Wisconsin

Abby Hustler, Forward, Junior, St. Lawrence

Tessa Janecke, Forward, Sophomore, Penn State

Abbey Murphy, Forward, Junior, Minnesota

Casey O’Brien, Forward, Senior, Wisconsin

Gwyneth Philips, Goaltender, Fifth Year, Northeastern

Danielle Serdachny, Forward, Fifth Year, Colgate

Kirsten Simms, Forward, Sophomore, Wisconsin

The top three finalists are expected to be announced on March 13, with the winner being revealed on March 23 as the highlight of Saturday at the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four in Durham, N.H.

The Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award is named in honor of the late Patty Kazmaier, who was a four-year varsity letter-winner and All-Ivy League defenseman at Princeton from 1981 to 1986. An accomplished athlete who helped lead the Tigers to the Ivy League championship in three consecutive seasons (1981-84), Patty Kazmaier-Sandt died Feb. 15, 1990, at the age of 28 following a long struggle with a rare blood disease.