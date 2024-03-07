NCAA D-III Men’s Hockey First-Round Preview: Knights facing mirror image in Curry

Geneseo and Curry have so much in common entering their first round game in the NCAA tournament on Saturday night. Both teams secured the regular season title in the very competitive SUNYAC and CCC conferences but lost in the semifinal round of the conference tournament and have been idle for what will be two weeks when they drop the puck this weekend. Eerily, both teams feature highly skilled and productive forwards, a mobile defensive group and all-conference caliber goaltending. Add in a similar style of play and this game projects to be a battle of wills to determine a winner.

“They [Curry] are a really good team,” noted Geneseo head coach Chris Schultz. “I think they play a similar style to us so it should be a really good one on Saturday.”

Geneseo (21-5-0) is led by senior Peter Morgan (10G – 124A – 34 Pts; +12), Tyson Gilmour (11G – 20A – 31 Pts; +24), Luke Panchisin (11G – 19A – 30 Pts; +9) and Alex Dameski (19G – 10A – 29 Pts; +15) who has been a sniper on the power play for the Knights. An active defensive group includes Alex Wilkins (4G – 16A – 20 Pts; +21) and the team is backstopped by All-SUNYAC goaltender Adam Harris (16GP – 2.28GAA – .928 SP – 1 SO). The Knights p[lay an aggressive north-south game and have speed to challenge most opponents.

Curry (20-5-1) is very similar in style of play and boasts so high-skilled players of their own in forwards Gage Dill (10G – 17A – 27 Pts; +16), Eelis Laaksonen (12G – 15A – 27 PTs; +11), Tao Ishizuka (9G – 13A – 22 Pts; +15) and Killian Rowlee (10G – 4A – 14 Pts; +4). Matt Connor (5G – 13A – 18 Pts; +5) is an all CCC defenseman that plays a 200-foot game and freshman goaltender Shane Soderwall (19GP – 1.66 GAA – .942SP) enters the NCAA tournament fresh off being named Goaltender of the year in the CCC having posted some incredible numbers in his first season at the collegiate level.

While both teams have not ceased preparations following their losses in conference tournament play, the lack of action could create a “rest vs rust” scenario that both teams will need to make sure is only a positive in some added rest after a long season and a chance to recharge before a final push in the national tournament.

“We are rested,” said Schultz. “I believe this has been the best week of practice we have had all season and think we are in pretty good shape at this point of the season and ready for Saturday.”

Curry last played in the NCAA tournament last year where they exited in the quarterfinals while Geneseo returns after a year’s absence having lost in the national championship game to Adrian in the 2021-22 season.

High-flying action is slated for Saturday, March 9 at Ira S. Wilson Arena hosted by Geneseo with the winner advancing to quarterfinal action against top-seed and defending national champion, Hobart.