Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, March 8-10

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll of March 4 fared in games over the weekend of March 8-10.

No. 1 Boston College (28-5-1)

03/09/2024 – No. 1 Boston College 6 at Merrimack 4

No. 2 Boston University (24-8-2)

03/07/2024 – No. 2 Boston University 4 at No. 11 Providence 2

03/09/2024 – Vermont 1 at No. 2 Boston University 6

No. 3 North Dakota (24-10-2)

03/08/2024 – No. 3 North Dakota 2 at No. 16 Omaha 3

03/09/2024 – No. 3 North Dakota 1 at No. 16 Omaha 4

No. 4 Denver (24-9-3)

03/08/2024 – No. 4 Denver 3 at No. 10 Colorado College 4

03/09/2024 – No. 10 Colorado College 3 at No. 4 Denver 4

No. 5 Wisconsin (26-11-2)

03/08/2024 – Ohio State 3 at No. 5 Wisconsin 1 (Big Ten quarterfinal Game 1)

03/09/2024 – Ohio State 2 at No. 5 Wisconsin 4 (Big Ten quarterfinal Game 2)

03/10/2024 – Ohio State 3 at No. 5 Wisconsin 1 (Big Ten quarterfinal Game 3)

No. 6 Michigan State (22-9-3)

Did not play.

No. 7 Quinnipiac (24-8-2)

Did not play.

No. 8 Minnesota (22-9-5)

03/08/2024 – RV Penn State 1 at No. 8 Minnesota 5 (Big Ten quarterfinal Game 1)

03/09/2024 – RV Penn State 2 at No. 8 Minnesota 3 (Big Ten quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 9 Maine (22-10-2)

03/08/2024 – No. 12 Massachusetts 1 at No. 9 Maine 2

03/09/2024 – No. 12 Massachusetts 3 at No. 9 Maine 4

No. 10 Colorado College (20-11-3)

03/08/2024 – No. 4 Denver 3 at No. 10 Colorado College 4

03/09/2024 – No. 10 Colorado College 3 at No. 4 Denver 4

No. 11 Providence (18-12-4)

03/07/2024 – No. 2 Boston University 4 at No. 11 Providence 2

03/09/2024 – RV Northeastern 3 at No. 11 Providence 3 (OT)

No. 12 Massachusetts (19-12-3)

03/08/2024 – No. 12 Massachusetts 1 at No. 9 Maine 2

03/09/2024 – No. 12 Massachusetts 3 at No. 9 Maine 4

No. 13 Cornell (17-6-6)

Did not play.

No. 14 Michigan (20-13-3)

03/08/2024 – RV Notre Dame 4 at No. 14 Michigan 5 (Big Ten quarterfinal Game 1)

03/09/2024 – RV Notre Dame 3 at No. 14 Michigan 4 (Big Ten quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 15 Western Michigan (20-13-1)

03/08/2024 – Miami 2 at No. 15 Western Michigan 3

03/09/2024 – Miami 1 at No. 15 Western Michigan 6

No. 16 Omaha (20-10-4)

03/08/2024 – No. 3 North Dakota 2 at No. 16 Omaha 3

03/09/2024 – No. 3 North Dakota 1 at No. 16 Omaha 4

No. 17 St. Cloud State (15-14-5)

03/08/2024 – No. 17 St. Cloud State 5 at Minnesota Duluth 6 (OT)

03/09/2024 – No. 17 St. Cloud State 2 at Minnesota Duluth 4

No. 18 New Hampshire (19-14-1)

03/08/2024 – No. 18 New Hampshire 4 at UMass Lowell 0

03/09/2024 – UMass Lowell 0 at No. 18 New Hampshire 4

No. 19 RIT (24-10-2)

03/08/2024 – Robert Morris 0 at No. 19 RIT 7 (AHA quarterfinal Game 1)

03/09/2024 – Robert Morris 1 at No. 19 RIT 5 (AHA quarterfinal Game 2)

No. 20 Arizona State (24-8-6)

03/08/2024 – No. 20 Arizona State 3 at Alaska Anchorage 4

03/09/2024 – No. 20 Arizona State 5 at Alaska Anchorage 2

RV = Received votes