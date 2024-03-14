This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Conference quarterfinals in books, semifinals set for upcoming weekend with four teams left in chase for Riley Cup

We are down to four teams still in contention to host the Riley Cup.

Last weekend’s Atlantic Hockey quarterfinals had their share of drama despite all four series ending in sweeps – two for the home teams, two for the underdogs.

– Rochester Institute of Technology swept Robert Morris, winning 7-0 and 5-1. The first game was a tight contest until the third period when the Tigers blew the game open with six goals.

On Saturday, RIT picked up where it left off, and cruised to the win.

While the Tigers have a wealth of experience with 14 upperclassmen, it was the all-freshmen line of Matthew Wilde, Tyler Fukakusa and Christian Catalano, who played together in junior hockey, that had the biggest impact, combining for six goals and 12 points. Fukakusa led the way with three goals and three assists in the series.

– American International swept host Air Force, 3-1 and 3-2 (OT). In Game Two on Saturday, the Yellow Jackets got the equalizer on an extra-attacker goal with 1:31 left in regulation and Nico Somerville won it at 12:18 of the extra frame, sending AIC to the semifinals.

Down 2-0 heading into the third, we come roaring back to win 3-2 in overtime and advance to the AHA Semifinal! Check out the goals by Brett Callahan, John Lundy, and Nico Somerville that have us moving on!#AICommitted @Atlantic_Hockey @TeamECH pic.twitter.com/dqjDc1oYdV — AIC Hockey (@AIC_Hockey) March 10, 2024

AIC goalie Nils Walstrom stopped 69 of 72 shots in the series.

– The series between Holy Cross and Canisius, a rematch of last year’s championship game, featured high drama with both games going down to the wire, 4-3 in Game One and 2-1 in double overtime in Game Two.

On Friday, Canisius owned a 3-1 lead midway through the second period before the home team staged a comeback that culminated in a pair of goals in a 62 second span in the third. It was the first time all season that Canisius had lost when leading after two periods.

Saturday was another tight game that needed an extra 23 minutes to settle, with Jack Seymour getting the game-winner on a behind the net feed from Liam McLinskey.

– Finally, Niagara returns to the semifinals with a 6-3, 5-1 sweep of host Sacred Heart. It was the second consecutive year that the Purple Eagles advanced after upsetting the Pioneers at Martire Family Arena.

On Friday, Niagara scored three goals 43 seconds apart, two by Carter Randklev, early in the third period to put the Purple Eagles ahead. It was the fastest three goals ever scored in an Atlantic Hockey Postseason game.

Previewing the semifinals

All four teams come into the semis on a roll:

– Holy Cross has won nine of its last 10 games.

– Niagara is on a four-game winning streak.

– RIT has also won four in a row.

– AIC comes into the semis on a seven-game unbeaten streak (4-0-3).

No. 7 Niagara at No. 1 RIT

The Tigers are making their 11th appearance in the semifinals, tied with Mercyhurst for the most of any Atlantic Hockey program. But RIT hasn’t made it past this stage since 2016, losing in the semis the past two seasons.

Niagara has gotten this far four of the past six seasons, despite being seeded no higher than fifth in any of those tournaments.

The teams last met in the semifinals in 2019 when the Purple Eagles defeated the Tigers 1-0 in overtime. In all, Niagara is 5-2 against RIT in the postseason.

The teams met three times this season resulting in a 1-1-1 record for each.

No. 5 AIC at No. 2 Holy Cross

Friday will mark the 111th meeting between the schools with the Crusaders leading the all-time series, 60-39-11. Last season, Holy Cross upset AIC in a quarterfinal series in Springfield, two games to one. This time, the Crusaders are the favorite.

The teams met four times so far this season, with AIC holding a 2-1-1 advantage.

Awards season, Part II

It’s time to look at our choices for all-league. Our picks for the all-rookie team was posted last week.

Atlantic Hockey First Team

F Will Gavin, Sr., Air Force

F Liam McLinskey, Jr., Holy Cross

F Carter Wilkie, Jr., RIT

D Gianfranco Cassaro, Gr., RIT

D Luke Rowe, Sr., Air Force

G Tommy Scarfone, Sr., RIT

Atlantic Hockey Second Team

F Matteo Giampa, Fr., Canisius

F Cody Laskosky, Sr., RIT

F Jack Ricketts, Sr., Holy Cross

D Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Sr., RIT

D Brian Kramer, Jr., AIC

G Jason Grande, Sr.,Holy Cross

Atlantic Hockey Third Team

F Joey Baez, Jr., Army West Point

F Elijah Gonsalves, Gr., RIT

F Carter Randklev, Sr., Niagara

D Mac Gadowsky, Fr., Army West Point

D Chris Hedden, So., Air Force

G Jarrett Fiske, Gr., Niagara

Honorable mentions got to AIC’s John Lundy and Alfred Lindberg. Their seasons were cut short due to injury and they likely would have made this list.

It’s also worth mentioning that all four goaltenders (three here, and AIC’s Nils Walstrom, who was our pick for the all-rookie team) are still playing as their teams are the four semifinalists.

No coincidence there.