NCAA D-III Men’s Hockey Quarterfinal Preview: Bantams finishing at home, one way or another

The Trinity Bantams and their 22-3-1 record with a NESCAC championship earned themselves a first round bye in the NCAA tournament. They now prepare for a dangerous Elmira squad fresh off their win over Endicott in what will be Trinity’s fifth consecutive home game and seventh in their last eight with the possibility of closing out the season on their home ice should they reach the Frozen Four next week.

“One way or another we are going to finish the season at home,” said head coach Matt Greason. “Obviously, we are focused on a very skilled Elmira team coming here on Saturday but whether you asked me last October or now, we would absolutely love to be able to play for a championship on our rink. Four years ago when my athletic director put in the bid to host the Frozen Four, he told me to make sure we have a team that could get there. These guys have gone through a lot with COVID and the early ousting by Bowdoin in the quarterfinals of NESCAC in the past few years and will definitely be ready to play on Saturday. The week off is what we really needed to rest and heal up a bit like every team this time of year. It also has given us a chance to be attentive to some details we will need to execute to be successful.”

The Bantams are a four line team with six solid defensemen and one of the nation’s best goaltenders in Devon Bobak. A total of fourteen players have recorded double digit points for the season and Trinity’s special teams have been exceptional all year with a productive power play and stifling penalty kill should the game situations arise.

“We have a lot of different players chipping in on the power play,” noted Greason. “The penalty kill is really about the older and more experienced guys on the roster as we rely on mostly seniors and juniors for the kill. Having a great goaltender obviously helps to keep opponents off the scoresheet but our experience overall is one of advantages as team entering this tournament.”

Elmira (20-7-1) travels to Hartford having dispatched Endicott, 5-2 in their first-round game that featured two-goal games from Janis Vizbelis and Ryan Reifler and strong offensive contributions from Nicholas Domitrovic, Shawn Kennedy and Jordan Gonzalez. Sophomore Kyle Curtin has asserted himself as the number one goaltender as the Soaring Eagles look to punch their ticket to the Frozen Four with a big road win.

“They are a very opportunistic team and very dangerous in transition.” Stated Greasson. “One turnover and it can be in the back of the net quickly. Devon [Bobak] will need to be on his game that we have seen take off since the overtime loss to Hobart. He is big and athletic and this year has really helped our breakout and transition game with better touches in our defensive zone. We need to stay disciplined and control the emotions that can emerge in big and stressful games. It is what we have been working toward all year and we will need to have some added focus to earn a win against a tough opponent.”

Elmira and Trinity face-off at 7 PM at the Koeppel Community Sports Center in Hartford on Saturday, March 16.