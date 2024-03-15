Hockey East men’s conference unveils trio of all-star teams for 2023-24 season

Hockey East has announced its 2023-24 men’s all-star teams as voted by the league’s 11 head coaches.
First-Team All-Stars
G: Jacob Fowler, Fr., Boston College
D: Lane Hutson, So., Boston University
D: Ryan Ufko, Jr., Massachusetts
F: Macklin Celebrini, Fr., Boston University *
F: Cutter Gauthier, So., Boston College
F: Will Smith, Fr., Boston College
* denotes unanimous selection
Second-Team All-Stars
G: Michael Hrabal, Fr., Massachusetts
D: Eamon Powell, Sr., Boston College
D: Tom Willander, Fr., Boston University
F: Ryan Leonard, Fr., Boston College
F: Bradly Nadeau, Fr., Maine
F: Gabe Perreault, Fr., Boston College
Third-Team All-Stars
G: Mathieu Caron, Jr., Boston University
D: Alex Gagne, Jr., New Hampshire
D: Scott Morrow, Jr., Massachusetts
F: Alex Campbell, Sr., Northeastern
F: Justin Hryckowian, Jr., Northeastern
F: Josh Nadeau, Fr., Maine