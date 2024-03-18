Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap, March 18, 2024 – NCAA Tournament

Columbus Regional

(9) Connecticut vs. (8) Minnesota Duluth

This game brought the drama, including a seemed-to-be game-winner in OT that was brought back for offsides. After an even first period, UMD started to pull away, ultimately outshooting the Huskies 49-33. Both goalies put on a show and neither team seemed able to solve the problems the other put in front of them. The game went into double overtime where Ève Gascon was screened by teammate Mannon McMahon and it seemed like Claire Peterson had scored for Connecticut. But the goal was called back for what turned out to be a pretty obvious offsides. Seven minutes later, Nina Jobst-Smith’s shot from distance was tipped by Olivia Wallin and it landed at the stick of McMahon, who got her chance at a feeling of redemption and won the game for the Bulldogs.

(8) Minnesota Duluth vs. (1) Ohio State

Jocelyn Amos redirected a shot from Stephanie Markowski 22 seconds into the game and that set the tone for Ohio State to advance to their fourth straight Frozen Four. In the end, the Buckeyes made a statement with their 9-0 victory. Olivia Mobley and Hannah Bilka each had two goals, while Hadley Hartmetz, Jordan Baxter, Joy Dunne and Kelsey King each added a goal to lead OSU to the win.

Madison Regional

(14) Penn State vs. (7) St. Lawrence

St. Lawrence’s Kristina Bahl scored in overtime to give the Saints the 1-0 win. Read the full recap here.

(7) St. Lawrence vs. (2) Wisconsin

Laila Edwards scored twice to lead the Badgers to the Frozen Four. Read the full recap here.

Hamilton Regional

Stonehill vs. (6) Cornell

Not for nothing, but Stonehill out-scored two teams that also played in regional semifinals on Thursday. Gabbie Rud’s goal late in the first put Cornell up 1-0, but Stonehill responded early in the second with a goal from Alexis Petford. The Big Red scored a power play goal shortly thereafter as Grace Dwyer lit the lamp and that seemed to shake things loose for Cornell. They scored four more goals in the second and in less than 10 minutes, the game was out of reach for the Skyhawks. Rory Guilday scored twice and Alyssa Regalado and Izzy Daniel each added a tally. McKenna Van Gelder’s goal 41 seconds into the third topped off the 7-1 win for the Big Red.

(6) Cornell vs. (3) Colgate

This was a true back and forth game as the Raiders seemed to have the advantage in the first. Colgate took the lead near the end of the period after Elyssa Biederman fed Kalty Kaltounková in front of the net, where she promptly scored. Cornell took control in the second and Kaitlin Jockims tied the game midway through the second, making it 1-1. The Raiders had a strong start to the third, but Annelies Bergmann was strong for Cornell and there was less than five minutes to play when Biederman threaded a pass across the ice to Allyson Simpson, who had a bunch of empty ice to line up a snipe from the faceoff circle to put the Raiders up 2-1. Biederman scored an empty-netter to secure the 3-1 win.

Potsdam Quarterfinal

(5) Minnesota vs. (4) Clarkson

If anyone needed proof that the national rankings were correct, these two teams played a five-plus hour game that lasted into the 4th OT on Saturday that ended with a goal from Dominique Petrie to send Clarkson to the Frozen Four. Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead less than ten minutes into the game thanks to goals from Josefin Bouveng and Ella Huber. Clarkson pulled one back on Haley Winn’s power play goal at the end of the first. The score stayed the same as regulation started to tick away. Then the Golden Knights did what they’ve done several time throughout the season – pulled the goalie to play 6-on-5 and score a goal to force overtime. Dominique Petrie tied the game with 1:51 to go in the third. And then the teams played more than an entire second game before a winner emerged. The first overtime was a little more tentative as no one wanted to make a mistake. Clarkson carried the push in the second overtime, while Minnesota pushed back in the third overtime. The difference was an interference penalty on Audrey Wethington that gave Clarkson the skater advantage. Nicole Gosling’s shot from distance was saved by Lucy Morgan, but the puck popped free and Petrie was there to put back the rebound and end this one as the second-longest game in NCAA DI women’s hockey history. Morgan made 53 saves while Clarkson’s Michelle Pasiechnyk made 61.