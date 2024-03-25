Heading into 2024 NCAA tournament, Boston College a unanimous No. 1 team in March 25 USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll

Boston College again earned all 50 first-place votes, staying No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll.

Boston University is again No. 2, Denver stays No. 3, Michigan State moves up one to No. 4, and North Dakota is down one to No. 5 this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll – March 25, 2024

Maine moves up one to No. 6, Minnesota is up one to No. 7, Quinnipiac is down two to sit eighth, Wisconsin stays ninth, and Michigan holds steady at No. 10.

The lone previously unranked team is Michigan Tech, coming in at No. 20 in this week’s rankings.

In addition to the top 20 teams, five others received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.