Top goal scorer Steeves leaves Minnesota Duluth after two seasons, signs deal with NHL’s Panthers

Minnesota Duluth sophomore forward Ben Steeves has signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Florida Panthers, giving up his remaining NCAA eligibility.

Steeves spent the past two seasons as a Bulldog and was a two-time Hobey Baker Memorial Trophy nominee. In 72 career games at UMD, the Bedford, N.H., native tallied 45 goals and 17 assists for 62 total points. He led the team in goals both seasons, with 24 in his sophomore year.

His contributions were consistently among the top in the nation. He ended the 2023-24 regular season with 13 power-play goals, second in the NCAA. Steeves was also fourth in game-winning goals (6) and sixth in goals per game (.69).

As a freshman, he was named to the NCHC all-rookie team and an honorable mention for the all-conference team. He was named NCHC rookie of the week four times and was named the team’s Jerry Chumola Rookie of the Year.

His accolades only continued in his second year as a Bulldog. He joined the all-NCHC second team, after being named forward of the week three times and December player of the month.

Steeves not only excelled on the ice, but in the classroom. He was named to the academic all-conference team and was an NCHC distinguished scholar-athlete both seasons. As a freshman, he was also an AHCA academic All-American.