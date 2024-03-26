St. Cloud State blueliner Peart leaves Huskies for NHL deal, signs contract with Wild

The NHL’s Minnesota announced Tuesday the club has signed St. Cloud State junior defenseman Jack Peart to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2024-25 season.

Peart skated in 38 games this season for the Huskies recording 14 points (three goals, 11 assists), 18 penalty minutes and 49 blocked shots. The native of Grand Rapids, Minn., ranked third among team defensemen in points, goals and assists this season.

Peart played in 108 games for St. Cloud State over a span of three years, recording 55 points (eight goals, 47 assists), 64 PIMs, 113 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating. Peart set career-highs in points (24) and assists (21) during the 2022-23 season.

He skated for the U.S. National Junior team at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, collecting five assists and a plus-3 rating in 11 games and won a bronze medal in 2023.

The Wild selected Peart in the second round (54th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.