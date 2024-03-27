Boston College’s Gauthier named winner of 2024 Walter Brown Award as top NCAA D-I men’s college hockey player in New England

The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston announced Wednesday that Boston College sophomore forward Cutter Gauthier is the recipient of the 72nd Walter Brown Award, presented annually to the best American-born NCAA Division I college hockey player in New England.

Going into the NCAA tournament quarterfinal round, Gauthier leads the nation both in goals with 35 and game-winning goals with 10. He has also amassed 24 assists, and his 59 points place him second in the country in overall scoring. Gauthier was a first team Hockey East all-star and is one of 10 candidates for the 2024 Hobey Baker Award. He was also a key contributor in the United States’ gold medal triumph at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

He was drafted with the fifth overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, and his rights were subsequently traded to the Anaheim Ducks.

The 31-5-1 Eagles won both the Hockey East regular-season and playoff championships. Top-ranked in the nation, they face 19-14-6 Michigan Tech in the first game of the Providence Regional on March 29.

“The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston has made an excellent selection in Cutter Gauthier for the Walter Brown Award,” said BC coach Greg Brown in a statement. “Cutter has been dominant on the ice in all areas of the game. He leads the country in goals scored, plays on both the power play and penalty kill, and does this night in and night out while playing against the opponents’ top line. Cutter has been an excellent role model for his teammates, driving the intensity level in practice and elevating each of the players around him. Cutter is as diligent with his schoolwork as he is on the ice. He supports a number of community services initiatives including the New England Jumbos, BC Hockey Toy Drive, and the BC ‘Stuff the Truck’ Food Drive. Along with his teammates, he also supports Team Impact and his Team Impact teammate, Josh Bello.

“In short, Cutter is an outstanding representative of himself, his family, and Boston College. Walter Brown would be proud.”

The two other finalists from the field of 26 semifinalists were Boston University sophomore Lane Hutson and Boston College freshman Will Smith.

The nation’s oldest nationally-recognized college hockey honor, the Walter Brown Award was established in 1953 by the members of the 1933 Massachusetts Rangers, the first American team ever to win the World Championship Tournament. Brown coached the Rangers to the title in Prague, Czechoslovakia, where the team defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime in the championship game.

The Walter Brown Award will be presented at the New England Hockey Writers’ annual event on April 23 at Prince Restaurant in Saugus, Mass.