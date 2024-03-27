NCAA Hockey Tournament Sioux Falls Regional Preview: Boston University, Minnesota, Omaha, Rochester Institute of Technology

Sioux Falls Regional, March 28-30

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Thursday, March 28, 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 1 Boston U. (26-9-2) vs. No. 4 Rochester Institute of Technology (27-10-2)

Thursday, March 28, 8:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

No. 2 Minnesota (22-10-5) vs. No. 3 Omaha (23-12-4)

Saturday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, ESPNU

Sioux Falls Regional Championship

BOSTON UNIVERSITY

How they got here: At-large bid, 2nd in final PairWise

Overall season record: 26-9-2

Top players: F Macklin Celebrini (31-28-59), F Luke Tuch (9-19-28), F Quinn Hutson (17-18-35), D Lane Hutson (13-33-46), D Case McCarthy (3-5-8), G Mathieu Caron (26-9-2, 2.33 GAA, .916 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: That Macklin Celebrini is pretty darn good. Averaging 1.91 points per game, the celebrated freshman forward is a scoring threat from anywhere on the ice. Throw in defenseman Lane Hutson and his brother, forward Quinn, and you have a challenge for any defense. Before the Hockey East championship game, BU hadn’t lost in regulation since Jan. 27.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: Fair or not, the Terriers were sent all the way to Sioux Falls due to the NCAA’s quirky selection process. The long trip and smaller number of fans in attendance (that would certainly be bigger had BU been placed in Springfield or Providence) could affect the Terriers adversely.

MINNESOTA

How they got here: At-large bid, tied for 6th in final PairWise

Overall season record: 22-10-5

Top players: F Bryce Brodzinski (13-19-32), F Rhett Pitlick (19-16-35), Jimmy Snuggerud (21-13-34), D Sam Rinzel (2-25-27), G Justen Close (21-9-5, 2.33 GAA, .923 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: The Golden Gophers are a team that shouldn’t be underestimated. They made Frozen Four appearances in 2022 and 2023, losing the title game in OT to Quinnipiac last year. They were hot in the second half of the Big Ten season, with the best record (7-2-1) of any B1G team in the last 10 games of the regular season. They ran into a Michigan team that had their number in B1G playoff action, but that means that gave Minnesota a two-week break to heal up and prepare for this tournament. Their offense is as good as any in the country, and Justen Close is the real deal in net.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: The Gophers have a difficult time putting together back-to-back wins. It was what mired them in the middle of the Big Ten standings early in the season, and it’s what prevented them finishing higher than third. Like every team in the Big Ten except for Wisconsin, Minnesota’s penalty killing is average, and that could be a factor with unfamiliar officials and opponents. Their first opponent is a red-hot Omaha team. Should they survive that game, they’ll face either the No. 2 team in the country or the team that just beat the No. 2 team in the country.

OMAHA

How they got here: At-large bid, tied for 10th in final PairWise

Overall season record: 23-12-4

Top players: F Tanner Ludtke (11-17–28), F Jack Randl (13-12–25), F Zach Urdahl (13-12–25), D Griffin Ludtke (4-23–27), G Simon Latkoczy (19-11-3, 2.67 GAA, .912 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four: Before falling to Denver in the NCHC championship game, Omaha was one of the hottest teams in all of college hockey. The Mavericks would break a school record for wins in a single season if they get back to St. Paul, and they should have a huge fan presence in Sioux Falls, at a tournament they’re hosting.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four: Minnesota has a greater NCAA tournament pedigree than the Mavericks, and it’s very possible neither of those teams wins this regional. Boston University appears to be on a mission. I’d be less concerned about how Omaha could slow itself down, than I’d be about what Minnesota or BU could do to expedite the Mavericks crashing out.

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

How they got here: Won Atlantic Hockey tournament, 21st in final PairWise

Overall season record: 27-10-2

Top players: F Carter Wilkie (16-25–41), F Elijah Gonsalves (19-18–37), F Matthew Wilde (19-15–34), D Gianfranco Cassaro (17-19–36), G Tommy Scarfone (25-8-2, 2.18 GAA, .928 SV%)

Why they will advance to the Frozen Four:

Because Atlantic Hockey typically sends only its champion to the NCAA tournament, that team enters the tourney on a roll and that’s true of the Tigers, who have won seven in a row and outscored their opposition 26-6 in the AHA tournament. RIT is the oldest team in NCAA Men’s Division I with one of the top goalies in the country in Scarfone, and Cassaro leads all NCAA D-I defensemen with 17 goals. Despite low seedings, AHA teams are 4-4 in the first round since 2015. RIT coach Wayne Wilson guided the Tigers to the Frozen Four in 2010. His teams are 3-3 overall in the NCAA tournament including 2-1 in the first round.

Why they won’t advance to the Frozen Four:

As the 15th overall seed, the Tigers have one of the toughest paths to St. Paul, going up against a Boston University team that’s still smarting from its convincing loss to Boston College in the Hockey East final. And while Atlantic Hockey teams are 4-4 in the past eight opening rounds, the league is 0-3 most recently. RIT has no NHL draft picks on its roster; the Terriers have 13 as well as 13 for Minnesota and five for Omaha.