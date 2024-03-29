Ceglarski has interim tag removed, named head coach of Middlebury men’s hockey team

Middlebury has named Jack Ceglarski as the head coach of the men’s hockey program after serving as the interim head coach for the 2023-24 season.

“The search committee and I are thrilled to have Jack as the next head coach of Middlebury men’s ice hockey,” said Middlebury director of athletics Erin Quinn in a statement. “As the interim head coach, Jack has demonstrated that he is the right person to lead us into the next era for our program. He brings a passion and knowledge of the game, and a player-centered approach to developing players on and off the ice that served us well under his leadership this past season. We are looking forward to him continuing to build on what he has already started.”

As the interim head coach, Ceglarski led the team to its most wins since the 2019-20 season. The squad made its first appearance in the NESCAC semifinals since 2016, falling to eventual champion and NCAA runner-up Trinity. The Panthers battled the Bantams twice earlier in the season, testing Trinity and coming up just short (3-2) in both games, including an overtime thriller. Ceglarski also guided Middlebury to a stunning upset over then-No. 11 Norwich 3-0, which sparked a four-game unbeaten streak.

“I am very grateful and honored for the opportunity to continue leading this team,” said Ceglarski. “I have to thank Erin and the rest of his team here in athletics for their support and belief in me. I am excited to work closely with our staff, alumni and players to continue strengthening the Middlebury men’s hockey legacy.”

Ceglarski served as the assistant coach at Middlebury from 2021 to 2023. Prior to his time at Middlebury, Ceglarski was an assistant coach at Notre Dame from 2019 to 2021. He also served as an assistant coach and co-recruiting coordinator for the 2018-19 season at the University of New England.

A 2017 graduate of Geneseo, Ceglarski was a four-year member of the Knights hockey program. He made two NCAA semifinal appearances during his career and had professional hockey playing stints with the Reading Royals (ECHL), Indy Fuel (ECHL) and Huntsville Havoc (SPHL).