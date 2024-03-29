Former Salem State men’s hockey coach O’Neill honored with Parker-York Award for contributions to New England hockey

The New England Hockey Writers Association will host its annual awards reception on April 23 at the Prince Restaurant in Saugus, Mass.

The event will include not only the New England writers’ honorees but will also serve to present the recipients of the Walter Brown Award and Joe Concannon Award, given by the Gridiron Club of Boston, to the top American-born hockey players in New England. In addition, the Eastern Massachusetts Ice Hockey Officials will present the J. Thom Lawler Award.

Among the honorees are New England MVPs Devon Bobak of Trinity (men) and Meg Rittenhouse of Colby (women). Coach of the year awards go to Matt Greason of Trinity (men) and Katie Zimmerman of Western New England (women).

The evening will also include the presentation of the following awards sponsored by other organizations: the Gridiron Club of Boston honors the top American-born male hockey players in New England with the Joe Concannon Award, named after the former Boston Globe sportswriter. Devon Bobak of Trinity is this year’s recipient. The J. Thom Lawler Award, presented by the Eastern Massachusetts Ice Hockey Officials goes to Thomas Kramer of Babson.

The evening will end with the presentation of the Parker-York Award for contributions to New England hockey. This year’s recipient is retired Salem State men’s coach Bill O’Neill, who won 626 games in a 42-year career as the Vikings’ head coach. A 1978 graduate of Boston University, O’Neill contributed to the Terriers 1978 NCAA championship, taking a regular shift on defense for coach Jack Parker.

The New England Division II-III honorees have also been announced for both men and women.

2023-24 New England Division II-III Men’s All-Stars

Goalie – Kalle Anderson, SR, Plymouth State

Goalie – Devon Bobak, SO, Trinity

Goalie – Shane Soderwall, FR, Curry

Defense – Colby Bailey, SR, Babson

Defense – Ned Blanchard, SR, Trinity

Defense – David Ciancio, St. Michael’s

Defense – Matt Connor, SO, Curry

Defense – Chip Hamlett, SO, University of New England

Defense – Rider McCallum, SO, Plymouth State

Forward – Gage Dill, SO, Curry

Forward – Matt Fawcett, JR, Salve Regina

Forward – Andrew Kurapov, SR, Endicott

Forward – Ronny Paragallo, JR, Assumption

Forward – Michael Perrone, GR, UMass-Dartmouth

Forward – Will Redick, SO, Plymouth State

Forward – Tyler Sedlak, JR, Tufts

Forward – Connor Tait, JR, Plymouth State

Forward – Ryan Tucker, SR, Amherst College

2023-24 New England Division III Women’s All-Stars

Goalie – Haley McKim, SR, Southern Maine

Goalie – Natalie Stott, SO, Amherst

Goalie – Sophia Will, SO, Middlebury

Defense – Neris Archambault, SR, Norwich

Defense – Jess Burwell, SR, Endicott

Defense – Maddie Cox, GR, Salve Regina

Defense – Quinn Dawson, JR, Williams

Defense – Jenna Stevens, SR, Wesleyan

Defense – Breanna Studley, SO, Colby

Forward – Livia Brooks, FY, Norwich

Forward – Meg Rittenhouse, SR, Colby

Forward – Leah Rubinshteyn, SO, Williams

Forward – Moa Carlsson, SO, VSU Castleton

Forward – Rylee Glennon, SR, Amherst

Forward – Jenny Guider, SR, Trinity

Forward – Teaghan Hall, SO, Endicott

Forward – Avery McInerny, SO, Middlebury

Forward – Alyssa Murphy, SR, Western New England

Forward – Katie Puumala, GR, Worcester State